Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.