The 27th annual We Care Trim-a-Tree Festival on Nov. 10 brought in more than $80,000 for local charities by auctioning off uniquely decorated trees and wreaths.
78 trees and wreaths with unique and inspiring themes, sometimes in memory of loved ones, are decorated each year by around 1,000 volunteers.
Thousands of individuals vote with coins and even paper money for the People’s Choice Award. A trophy is given to the decorator of the tree receiving the most votes (money).
The Trim-A-Tree Festival was initiated in 1993 as an area in which additional groups, clubs and businesses would have an opportunity to volunteer for We Care. They transformed 19 artificial trees into fully decorated trees, each bearing a special theme. Those 19 trees raised $36,000.
This year's festival raised $78,367 from the tree auction and $8,587 from the people's choice awards, totaling $86,955.
For 2019, the People's Choice Award went to "In Memory of Merrill Wolf," raising $1,324.
Following are the 2019 Tree/Wreath name; the Decorators; the Buyers; and the Price:
- 1 Xfinity "Think outside with Xfinity, no box required…" Cassie Salinas, $500.00
- 2 Finding Me Now Learning Center "Christmas in Kokomo" Don Garner, $350.00
- 3 In Honor of Herman McCombs "Memory Lane" Adam Smith-McCombs, $1,000.00
- 4 Northwestern School 2nd Grade "Celebrating the Gift of Freedom" Northwestern School 2nd Grade, $1,030.50
- 5 Elwood Haynes Preschool "Preschool Winter Wonderland" Lindsey Scott-Shedron, $500.00
- 6 North Central Indiana Pediatrics Center "Family Fun Night" Lisa Hess, $400.00
- 7 First Baptist Church "Unity" Angela Colaizzi, $425.00
- 8 The Villages "Fostering a Christmas of Hope" Lacy Page, $500.00
- 9 LK Child & Family Therapy Center "Laugh, Play, Jingle all the way" David Miller, $175.00
- 10 Engaging Minds Autism Svs. "Baking Memories" Angela Paul, $550.00
- 11 Northview Christian Church "Noah's Ark" Don Garner, $450.00
- 12 TJ Maxx "Marmaxxmas" In Memory of David White & Moe Rockeford, $700.00
- 13 Apperson Way Apartments "Angels of Apperson Way" Brent Earlywine, $100.00
- 14 Tech Academy @Bon Air Elementary "Look for the Magic in Everyone" Mike Wyant, $500.00
- 15 Northwestern 5th Grade Cheerleaders "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear" Fernung Family, $850.00
- 16 Family Dental Care / Drs. Bruce & Sue Blackburn "A Neon Noel Christmas" Warren Sims, $300.00
- 17 Kokomo Speedway "The most wonderful time of the year" Martin's Wrecker, $575.00
- 18 Tri-Central Middle School Student Council "Anne Marie Budenz-Bailey Tree of Hope" Don Garner, $3,800.00
- 19 Culligan Water "A Burlap Christmas" Chapman Family, $250.00
- 20 Athletico Physical Therapy Kokomo West "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" Janet & Robert Fernung, $375.00
- 21 Kokomo Cheer & Dance Team "Wildkats, Tradition never Graduates" Rick & Lynn Sims, $250.00
- 22 2 Brothers Pressure Washing & Mobile Detailing "Car Lover Christmas" Matt Samuels & Tina Clemons, $250.00
- 23 Waterford Place Health Campus "Christmas through rose-colored glasses" Jennifer Nies Family, $600.00
- 24 Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School "Christ our King" Ascension / St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital, $500.00
- 25 KASEC "Every child is a different kind of shell, and all together, make a beautiful beach" Kristy Myers, $600.00
- 26 Fitchy Foundation "For the love of Fitchy" Janet & Robert Fernung, $400.00
- 27 In Memory of Gertrud Rice "Grandma's Candy Cane Christmas" Martin's Wrecker, $2,000.00
- 28 Stephie's Crafty Cove "In Memory of Violet Radabaugh" Andy Miller, $400.00
- 29 Indiana Heartland FCU "Love one another deeply, from a pure heart" 1 Peter 1:22 Janet & Robert Fernung, $3,000.00
- 30 Taylored PC's "Cooking up a Taylored PC's Christmas" Cindy & Rick Winters, $2,800.00
- 31 Kokomo High School Environmental Club "A Recycled Christmas" Crites Family, $250.00
- 32 First Farmers Bank & Trust "Frosty" Greetings Brian Haworth & Family, $750.00
- 33 Hayes Advisory Group "Christmas at the Lake" Don & Deb Taflinger, $400.00
- 34 Rupert's B & K "Hot Diggity Dog" Shirley Lawson, $410.00
- 35 CRM Properties "Home for the Holidays" Second Shift Sewer & Plumbing, $800.00
- 36 Judson Road Christian Church "Silent Night" Lori Wilkinson, $400.00
- 37 Indiana Health Center - Howard County WIC "All about Santa" Galveston American Legion #415, $600.00
- 38 Jackson Family "Santa Claus is coming to town" Pressure Works, $1,250.00
- 39 Pregnancy Resource Center "Christmas Angels" Warren Sims, $350.00
- 40 Kokomo Area Center Cosmetology "Victorian Beauty" Pressure Works, $500.00
- 41 In Memory of Emma Hood "Grandma's Tree of Life" Sandy Hughes, $950.00
- 42 Food Precinct "Santa is the Food Precinct Man" Donna & Howard Duncan, $150.00
- 43 King Family "Christmas Candy" Chapman Family, $475.00
- 44 Heritage Lanes "A Very Berry Christmas" Fernung Family, $400.00
- 45 Markland Mall "Why fit in when you were born to stand out" Lori Wilkinson, $3,500.00
- 46 Opportunities for Positive Growth Inc. "A Yule 'Tied' Christmas" Donna & Howard Duncan, $225.00
- 47 Community First Bank "Frosty Wishes" Shawn Colaizzi ,$250.00
- 48 WWKI Radio "Please come home for Christmas" Sherry Harts, $3,500.00
- 49 Bona Vista Programs "Farming for Inclusion" Soupley's, $750.00
- 50 Liberty Financial Group "It's crystal clear we love We Care" Lori Sexton, $375.00
- 51 Pressure Works "Salute to Service" Galveston American Legion #415, $2,200.00
- 52 OrangeCrate Kokomo "Etana the Unicorn" Warren Sims, $350.00
- 53 Community OB/GYN "Angels Among Us" Greg Willis, $600.00
- 54 Realtors Association of Central Indiana - Community Outreach "Home Sweet Home" Lori Wilkinson, $3,000.00
- 55 Wessons Canine Bakery "Deck the Paws" Kathy Colaizzi, $375.00
- 56 Mimi & Papaw's Antiques "Hard Candy Christmas" Stoney Price, $725.00
- 57 Kokomo Excel Center "Education is your ticket to adventure" Bri & Addie Parks, $400.00
- 58 Huston Electric, Inc. "Timeless Traditions" Dillon Powell, $650.00
- 59 Friends of We Care "Love is the HEART of Christmas" Billie Frazier, $2,200.00
- 60 Jack's Donuts "Donut Stop Believing" Martin's Wrecker, $1,100.00
- 61 Pack Rat Storage "Dashing through the Snow" Brian Haworth & Family, $1,800.00
- 62 Danielle Lawson "A Candy Cane Christmas" Maple Grove Distributing, $400.00
- 63 Kokomo Place "An Old Fashion Kokomo Christmas" Cody & Megan Rudy, $500.00
- 64 Five Star Residences at Northwoods "Old Fashion Christmas" Martin's Wrecker, $1,800.00
- 65 Howard County GOP "All I want for Christmas" Andy Miller, $1,000.00
- 66 STAR Financial Bank "A Christmas in the Sun" Rob & Jenny Conyers, $475.00
- 66 STAR Financial Bank "A Christmas in the Sun" Howard & Donna Duncan (Resold), $450.00
- 67 The Jefferson House - Flower Shop & Boutique "Comfy Cozy are We" Pressure Works $775.00
- 68 Four County Counseling Center "You Matter, We Care" Davidson Excavating, $550.00
- 69 Dance Elite Dance Studio "Winter Wonderland" Dance Elite Dance Studio, $700.00
- 70 In Memory of Merrill Wolff And He said to them, "Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men" Tammy Wolff, $2,700.00
- 71 Meraki On Main "Ethereal Greetings" CRM Properties, $550.00
- 72 Guardian Angel Hospice "Cup of Comfort" Nicci Perkins & Custom Moves Real Estate, $1,000.00
- 73 High Performance Alloys "Country and Joy" Martin's Wrecker, $3,000.00
- 74 Sims Family "City of Kokomo" Warren Sims, $700.00
- 75 Fernung Family "Tree of Hope" Janet & Robert Fernung, $3,000.00
- 76 Edward Jones "Farmhouse Christmas" Galveston American Legion #415, $2,200.00
- 77 Jina Carpenter "Land of the Free, Home of the Brave" Davidson Excavating, $1,900.00
- 78 UAW 1166 Community Services Committee "Brian West our Utility Player" UAW, 1166 $2,500.00
- 79 We Care Store Angels "Volunteering makes the world go round" Floyd's Designs, $350.00
TOTAL: $78,365.50
Additional Tree Auction Donations: $2.00
2019 Auction Total: $78,367.50
Total People's Choice Votes: $8,587.91
Auction & People's Choice Grand Total: $86,955.41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.