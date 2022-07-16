The annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival reservation day is Aug. 3. Businesses, schools, organizations and individuals who would like to decorate a Christmas tree or wreath should call between 9 and 10 a.m. Aug. 3 to be placed on the list.
Those wanting to be added to the list should call 765-457-1134. Callers will be asked to provide a contact name, phone number, email and mailing address.
Trees and wreaths are available on a first-come basis. A standby list will be generated for any cancellations. We Care provides the trees and wreaths to decorators at no cost.
The festival will be held Oct. 30 through Nov. 31 at Markland Mall. Decorating will be 6 p.m. Oct. 30, and the auction will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
For additional information, contact Mariesa Skogland at wecarefestival@att.net.
