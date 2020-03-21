I have heard the days and times we are now living in called “The Twilight Zone,” “The Outer Limits,” “One Step Beyond,” and “Westworld” to name a few.
Let’s be very clear, these are very serious days and times, none to be taken lightly or played with. These days and times are calling on us more than we have ever been challenged. We must display compassion, firmness, and understanding, while providing uncompromised direction. We must embrace the gift of our faith and embrace the gifts entrusted in doctors and medical specialists.
How we negotiate the “bends and turns of life” must be done in a very prayerful and mindful way. This demands our always exploring the choices we make. That’s a theme that I am well acquainted with good and not so good.
Attorney Andrew J. Vanderbosch said, “The direction our lives take are the sum total of the choices we make. From the moment we wake until we lay down at night, our day is made up of a series of choices. Hundreds and hundreds of choices each day.
Sometimes it’s the smallest decisions we make that can change your life forever. Whatever we are, good or bad, is because of the choices we’ve made. If you want to change your life, focus on making the right choices, each and every day, all day long. Focus on making the right choices and you can change your life.
As my coworker Sandie Jo Berndt shares: “I believe God grants us free will … allowing us to make our own choices in life … good, bad and indifferent. I believe it is also important to remember that we are each held accountable for those choices, and will face the consequences accordingly.
I believe He hopes we will follow on His path and make wise choices, because it is His desire to bless us richly. Although we all may fall short of the best decisions, and make bad decisions at times, He will ultimately use them to teach us, and others, forming us, and making us stronger…”
Sandie suggests our reading: Deuteronomy 30:19-20, Galatians 5:13, Ephesians 2:10, 1 John 3:19-20.
Mr. Lee Wallace, Director of ManUP shares: “Bottom Line: You are always one choice away from a different life-good or bad!”
Oh I am so glad; that in the midst of these days and times God still reserves the right to be with us when we make great choices and especially when our choices are not that good!
So I close with the first stanza from a great African American Spiritual we can embrace as we must make serious choices during these days and times:
“Guide my feet while I run this race; guide my feet while I run this race; guide my feet while I run this race, for I don’t want to run this race in vain!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
