Weather art is new feature
Starting today readers will see drawings from local schoolchildren on the bottom left of page A1 with weather conditions for the day.
The local school districts have been very gracious in helping us get this feature started.
If your children are home schooled, they are welcome to submit drawings. They must be in marker on a 3x5 card, with the child’s name and grade on the back.
They can be sent to Sally Mahan, The Kokomo Tribune, 300 N. Union St., Kokomo, IN 46901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.