A motorcycle crash near the intersection of North U.S. 31 and Ida Drive took the life of an Indianapolis man early Sunday morning.
According to preliminary investigations, Antonio L. Wright, 48, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier, a Howard County Sheriff's Department press release stated.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.
The release didn't indicate whether Wright was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Corp. Michael Hamilton at 765-614-3478.
Assisting HCSD at the scene were St. Vincent Medics, Galveston Fire Department and ambulance services and Howard County Emergency Management Agency.
