WINDFALL — A large pile of corncobs and straw bales that has been burning for over a week and producing huge amounts of smoke has led some Windfall residents to evacuate their homes.
Kevin Bryant, chief of the Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was first reported Dec. 16 at 3200 Indiana 213, located just south of the town. The property is leased to by Dave Simpson, who stores straw bales there for his business.
Crews were initially able to contain the fire, but high winds over the weekend caused it to flare back up. The corncobs and straw bales have been burning ever since.
“It’s been a long time,” Bryant said. “A lot of water and a lot of trucks and a lot of resources have been used on it, and it’s still burning now.”
Bryant said the fire started naturally from decomposition inside the corncob pile, which may have been smoldering all year before it was noticed last week.
He estimated the pile is around 11,000 square feet in size and up to 30 feet high. He said around 100 1,000-pound straw bales were placed around the pile.
Lindsey Ogden, office manger of the Tipton County Health Department, said the fire isn’t a threat to property or life, but the huge amounts of smoke produced from it have become a health issue in Windfall.
Ogden said that since the fire is fueled by organic material, it shouldn’t contain any toxic particles.
Even so, she reached out to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana State Department of Health to see if they would monitor the air quality in town. Both said that isn’t in their purview and that they don’t have any equipment to send.
Ogden said some residents have left their homes because of the smoke, but many are sheltering in place until the smoke is contained.
She said The Red Cross has agreed to offer assistance to any residents who need help during the incident.
“This is very sad and very unfortunate for those residents,” Ogden said.
Bryant said that after consulting with numerous state agencies, the plan moving forward is to let the fire burn out naturally. He said adding water to the pile would only slow down the burn and prolong the smoke event.
Crews on Thursday installed a forced air fan to blow on the pile to make it burn hotter and faster, which will cause the smoke to burn cleaner and be less of an irritant. Bryant said the property manager has people turning the pile around the clock to keep it burning hot.
Ogden said Simpson has told officials the goal is to have the fire put out by Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.