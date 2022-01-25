No Food Left Behind is opening a pop-up food pantry at Kokomo Pride, 909 S. Courtland Ave.
Friday was the pop-up’s first day at Kokomo Pride, but No Food Left Behind plans to schedule its weekly pop-ups on Mondays from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. During the pop-ups, people who need food will be able to enter the building from the back door and take perishable and nonperishable foods from the pantry.
Visitors will be able to enter the building from the back door and take what they need from the pantry. They won’t be asked to fill out an application nor why they need the food. People who visit the pantry don’t have to identify as LGBTQ+, either.
The Friday pop-up was held outside — volunteers didn’t bring enough food to justify setting up a table inside. In total, No Food Left Behind helped feed 12 people, giving away 10 bags of potatoes, 12 bags of bread and an additional 12 grocery bags filled with food.
The first Monday pop-up was held inside the Kokomo Pride building. Borrowing a table from the Pride organization, No Food Left Behind displayed boxes of produce and previously owned clothes for anyone who wanted to take them. In total, 15 people were served on the second weekly pop-up.
Austin Mariasy, director of Kokomo Pride, said it was important to offer a food pantry that wasn’t affiliated with a religious organization.
“A lot of LGBTQ+ identifying people don't feel comfortable at a church,” Mariasy said. “It's really that simple. Because of our trauma and because of issues that queer people have had with religious organizations, a lot of us don't feel comfortable being in a church.”
The collaboration between No Food Left Behind and Kokomo Pride began with Kokomo Pride’s Thanksgiving program.
Initially, the organization planned on serving side dishes, like macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes, to the community. Mariasy said Kokomo Pride had allocated roughly $100 for the event.
Then, Gerrie Walker, a coordinator from No Food Left Behind, reached out to ask if Kokomo Pride wanted additional volunteers or food for the event. She brought extra helping hands, five folding tables and a truck-full of food to the Thanksgiving pop-up.
Together, Mariasy said, the two organizations were able to help 60 families put food on their tables for Thanksgiving.
After the partnered success of their Thanksgiving event, Mariasy and Walker started discussing the possibility of a weekly pop-up food pantry.
Mariasy said No Food Left Behind will do most, if not all, of the work for the pantry. Kokomo Pride is simply providing a space for the pantry to set up, while No Food Left Behind will provide the food and volunteers.
Walker said No Food Left Behind officially started in Kokomo about 10 months ago, although it had been collecting and distributing food to the hungry in prior months.
During warmer seasons, Walker said the organization tries to visit multiple spots around Kokomo for outside pop-up pantries. But, she appreciates Kokomo Pride for offering a space while the evenings get dark quicker and the weather is less forgiving.
She isn’t sure yet how often No Food Left Behind will open pop-up pantries at Kokomo Pride, but said Mariasy has invited the organization to make the pop-up pantry a weekly staple throughout the year.
Although the Kokomo Pride pop-up is scheduled for Mondays only, No Food Left Behind will offer pop-up pantries throughout the week at other locations. Pantry listings are announced on the organization’s Facebook page, “No Food Left Behind - Kokomo’s Popup Pantries.”
Walker said food for the pantry is acquired through donations, or purchased out of pocket by the organization’s affiliates. People who want to help the organization are encouraged to contact No Food Left Behind on its Facebook page.
