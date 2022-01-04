WINDFALL — A huge pile of corncobs and straw that has been burning for nearly three weeks has grown smaller, but Windfall residents say the smoke is still causing health issues.
Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the blaze that was first reported Dec. 16 was still smoldering Tuesday morning and blowing smoke into the south end of town.
"I could see it glowing and smoking from my driveway," she said. "It's gotten slightly better. The pile is smaller, so we won't have as large of a plume of smoke, but there is still smoke. If the wind shifts, you can smell it sometimes in your home."
The fire is located at 3200 Indiana 213, just south of the town. The property is leased by Dave Simpson, who stores straw bales there for his business, Simpson Straw.
Kevin Bryant, chief of the Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire Department, said last month the fire started naturally from decomposition inside the corncob pile, which may have been smoldering all year before it was noticed last month.
He estimated the pile was originally around 11,000 square feet in size and up to 30 feet high.
But after nearly three weeks of crews working the pile to allow it to burn hotter and faster, that size has been significantly reduced.
Lindsey Ogden, office manger of the Tipton County Health Department, said a member of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's emergency response team was on site Tuesday morning and said the pile has "gone down tremendously."
She said Simpson told her that his plan now is to start pulling the pile apart and spreading it in his field to let it burn quicker.
But as the fire diminishes, residents are still reporting health issues from weeks of smoke inhalation. Ogden said symptoms have included headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, nose bleeds and shortness of breath.
She said she is reporting health complaints to the IDEM's division of air quality. Schmitt said she has also created forms for residents to fill out to report their health issues, which she is sending to Ogden.
Even with all the health complaints, IDEM has yet to conduct an air quality test in town to determine if any toxins are in the smoke, Ogden said.
Schmitt said last month that once the fire is out, she still worries about the health impact it will have on residents — especially the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.
Any resident who needs assistance during the incident can call The Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, according to the Tipton County Health Department.
Schmitt said the town is also sending an invoice to Simpson billing him just over $2,000 for the around 300,000 gallons of water firefighters pulled from the town's water system to fight the blaze.
She said the money should cover the cost of the water treatment chemicals used to treat that amount of water.
The town had to cut off the water supply twice because the tower had emptied and pumps were overheating. Firefighters eventually ended up pulling water from nearby creeks.
Bryant said officials finally determined that adding water to the pile would only slow down the burn and prolong the smoke event. Since then, crews have been keeping the fire burning as fast and as hot as possible to burn up the pile.
