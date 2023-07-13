GREENTOWN — Rhyker Mauck has racked up quite the list of accomplishments in his six years in 4-H.
He’s been a grand champion in multiple animals including lamb. He also has two reserve champion finishes in lamb.
A glance through 2020’s Howard County 4-H Fair results show Mauck cleaned up in sheep, lamb and swine.
On Tuesday, he was crowned grand champion for swine.
And on Wednesday, he checked off another box: Supreme Showman of the Howard County 4-H Fair.
Mauck, who will be a freshman at Wes-Del High School in Gaston this fall, is one of the youngest to win the prestigious showmanship award. It’s also the second consecutive year a 14-year-old has won the award.
“I was shocked,” Mauck said as he posed for photos and shook the hands of strangers who passed by. “When they say your name, your adrenaline gets going.”
Mauck could have won best dressed, if the award existed, donning a colorful floral print shirt that popped with hues of pink, blue and orange.
Supreme Showman evaluates a participant’s ability to show a variety of animals: cattle, goats, horses, pigs and sheep. It’s considered to be the top livestock test for a 4-Her.
To make it even harder, competitors do not show their own animals. Each participant showed the same horse. But for the other categories, each kid had a different animal. It’s a blind draw that puts one’s showman abilities to the test.
The five participants won grand champion for their respective animal. Mauck won in swine, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the kid has plenty of experience, given his previous awards.
His family raises pigs. His dad and uncle showed cattle when they were kids.
“I just want to thank my family,” he said. “I look up to a lot of people. They help me out a lot.”
Mauck has shown animals in some capacity since he was 5 years old. He mentors others and watches how they show their animals.
Mauck said keeping one’s emotions in check is key to showing animals, especially unfamiliar ones.
“I feel like when I’m calm, the animals feel the same way,” he said. “If you get mad, they get mad.”
The horse gave Mauck the most trouble. It was also the first animal.
“He didn’t really want to cooperate,” he said.
Colton Rowland, of Westfield, was one of the judges. He said the horse acted “spooky” but the kids powered through the challenge.
Austin Wright, of Advance, was the other judge. Neither judge knew any of the participants. They go in blind as much as the kids do.
Wright said the five participants made crowning a Supreme Showman difficult. He gave kudos to the audience, which nearly filled the stands in the livestock building.
“There’s not a program in the world that teaches kids work ethic and responsibility like this one (4-H),” Wright said.
He might have been surprised to win it, but Supreme Showman has been on Mauck’s radar for a while. He’s competed before, and his dad won it when he was 12.
Asked if he’ll try to win it again and get some bragging rights on his dad, Mauck said he wants to give others the chance to compete for Supreme Showman.
