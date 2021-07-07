A scholarship from her alma mater is helping Myndie Everling earn her master’s degree while also providing valuable volunteer hours at the Kokomo Art Center.
A graduate of Taylor High School, Everling is a high school art teacher at Western.
This summer, she’s also an intern at the Kokomo Art Center, satisfying the requirements of a scholarship she received from Taylor High School.
Everling was looking for a way to cover the cost of going back to school when she remembered the Sellers scholarships offered by her former high school.
Taylor awards a number of Sellers scholarships, which are paid from the interest of a $750,000 grant left to the school district by the estate of Lloyd, Grace and Gene Sellers.
Between 50 and 70 basic scholarships are awarded each year to Taylor seniors and graduates. The Taylor High School Scholarship Committee also offers Sellers scholarships to non-traditional students and for internships, up to $1,000 for each.
Charles Short, scholarship coordinator, said Everling is the first to receive all three: basic, non-traditional and internship.
“It makes a pretty sizeable grant,” Short said.
A requirement of the internship-based scholarship is to volunteer at a Howard County nonprofit.
“We try to match them up with their college work,” Short said.
Everling didn’t have to think long.
“This (the Kokomo Art Center) is the first place that came to mind,” she said. “I asked to come here.”
Everling teaches 3D art and ceramics, her master’s degree will be in art education and she’d like to teach her students at Western about art history.
“What better place to be than at a gallery?” she said.
Everling also used to teach the kids arts camp at the center, so she knows the value of exposing art to kids.
“I think bringing the arts to the community is important,” she said. “It brings locals into the art world.”
Everling will do a little bit of everything this summer at the center. Curator Lesley Wysong sees opportunities to connect the center with schools, students and teachers with the help of her new intern.
“It’s nice have someone who’s an art teacher, who’s connected to students,” Wysong said.
Everling said her intern scholarship will cover the cost of nearly three classes. She encourages her fellow alums to take advantage of the opportunities granted through Sellers scholarships.
“A lot of people don’t know about it,” Everling said.
Short said that when the grant was gifted to Taylor, the only request was that it go toward scholarships for “Taylor graduates.” The scholarship committee has used that request to not just cover graduating seniors but also those who have already graduated, extending the impact of the donation.
“With the Sellers scholarships, we’re able to help students for a longer time and help them with their goals they might not have had at Taylor,” Short said.
