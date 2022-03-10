Western High School’s Myndie Everling was among 44 artists whose work was selected to be displayed at the statehouse for the next year.
Everling was selected out of more than 200 submissions. Her piece is of a pink guitar made with water colors and photo transfer.
Everling, an art teacher, created the piece a few years back.
“I did it to represent a recovery process,” and how people change when they heal, Everling told the Kokomo Tribune.
The piece will be displayed in Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office.
“I just wanted to show it with people other than just myself and my family,” Everling said.
The open submission contest has been held every year since 2008. It’s been almost as long since Everling submitted a piece of her own. She’s more used to doing it for her students.
“I haven’t entered anything for an art exhibit in 13 or 14 years,” she said. “I was very surprised.”
