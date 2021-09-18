Western band

The Western Marching Panthers and Guard earned second place in their class on Sept. 11 at the Brownsburg Marching Band Invitational. The band’s performance was titled “When the World Seemed to Burn.” The marching band is back in action at today’s Northwestern invite.

 Photo provided

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you