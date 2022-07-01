RUSSIAVILLE — The Western School Corporation Board of Trustees will appoint a new board member later this month following the resignation of Pam Carter.
Carter resigned due to her relation to the new assistant superintendent, Barrett Bates. Bates was approved Thursday morning. Bates is Carter’s son-in-law.
“Pam wanted to make a clean break from the situation,” said superintendent Mark DuBois.
Bates, who spent 15 years at Lewis Cass, was hired as assistant superintendent because DuBois, who formerly held the position, was named superintendent.
Carter did not have to resign but chose to do so on her own accord. She was not involved in the hiring process for Bates.
Western Board President Lynn Hale said Carter wanted to avoid any appearance of nepotism or favoritism.
Her departure leaves an empty seat on the board. The position will be filled in the coming weeks.
Western is accepting applications for those interested in serving the rest of Carter’s term, which expires at the end of this year.
A letter of interest, resume and three references can be sent to Hale at lhale@western.k12.in.us. Application materials can also be dropped off at Western’s corporation office, door #8, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday (except July 4). Applications must be submitted by July 8.
Those interested must be a registered voter in the school district, be at least 21 years of age and have lived in the district for a year.
Selected applicants will be interviewed during a public meeting July 12.
Hale said one person had applied as of Thursday morning.
Vice president Jill Newby was not present at Thursday’s meeting.
