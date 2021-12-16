RUSSIAVILLE — More than 100 families will have something to put under their Christmas trees this year, thanks to the Western community.
Thursday marked another distribution day for Western’s Christmas assistance program. Families entered through the Western administration building and left with a bag full of Christmas gifts, a warm coat and toiletries.
“One of our favorite days of the year,” said Kristen Harnish, a school counselor for the district.
Taking place each December since at least 2011, Western’s Christmas assistance program helps families within in the school district during the holidays.
The program was started and is run by Western school counselors.
Kristi Leap said organizations would reach out to the school corporation and ask to sponsor children in need during the holidays.
“It was sometimes awkward to call families and ask if they needed assistance,” she said.
So Western started its own program.
Families with students on free/reduced meals and those who receive weekly Buddy Bags can sign up for Christmas assistance. Teachers also pay attention to who is in their class and let counselors know if they think any students could use some help.
Counselors, teachers and community members sponsor children. Names are kept anonymous, but sponsors receive the items on a student’s list and their clothing sizes.
“I think that’s helpful to our families, that it’s anonymous,” Harnish said.
Sponsors can spend up to $100 on each student. Some sponsor four or five students a year.
Each child receives a couple outfits, plus two to three toys.
“They get a pretty good amount of things,” Leap said.
Western handles the coats to ensure sizing is correct. Coats are also expensive and cut into the spending limit for sponsors.
The Heroes for Warmth 5K supplies most of the funds for the coats. The annual trunk-or-treat is another major fundraiser.
Hat and pajama days at the Primary and Intermediate schools raise money, too. Students pay $1 on designated days to wear hats or PJs.
“People are really willing to get on board,” Harnish said. “It’s kind of a well-oiled machine.”
Sponsors remain anonymous; however, families have the option to fill out a Christmas card during pickup to be sent to their sponsor. Counselors said most do.
Western assists about 100 students a year. This year, 117 students were signed up.
Middle school counselor Chylene Price said everyone involved “just gets it,” including the sponsors and parents who are always willing to help, the students who find joy in helping others and those on the receiving end who are always gracious.
Wednesday was the final organization day, as counselors double-checked each bag had all the necessary items.
Two tables were lined with toiletry items, including tooth brushes, shampoo and deodorant. Items are free, and families are welcome to take as much as they want.
Price said families take only what they need, making sure to leave some for the next family.
Toiletry items are brought in by middle school students. Price said parents also call, asking what they need.
“Our families really came through for us,” she said.
When families pick up their Christmas bags, they leave their kids at home. Toys and clothes are unwrapped — the thought being that parents and caretakers can wrap the gifts to be opened on Christmas. Western even supplies wrapping paper for those who need it.
“I wish we could see the look on all the kids’ faces,” Harnish said.
