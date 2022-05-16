RUSSIAVILLE — For his 10th birthday, Tate Hartzler set a goal to raise $2,500 for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Family members, friends, people from his father's office and even “random people who showed up” all threw Tate a few bucks.
He raised more than $5,000. Funds went toward the purchase of a wagon for the young patients at the hospital. Wagons are a handy way to pick up and drop off kids in and around the hospital.
“They’re a necessity when you’re there,” said Tate’s mother, Jodi Hartzler.
It’s a fact Jodi and Ryan Hartzler know all too well.
Tate, their youngest son, was diagnosed with stage 3 liver cancer when he was 2 months old. He had a tennis-ball-sized mass in his liver.
A visit to the doctor didn’t reveal anything, but Jodi Hartzler, who has a medical background, knew something was up.
“Your mom-gut is definitely a thing,” she said.
After an ultrasound, Jodi Hartzler said she knew immediately. She turned to her friend, former boss and “Indy mom,” Donna Fischer at Riley Children’s Hospital.
Jodi Hartzler worked at the hospital while she was in school studying to be a nuclear medicine technologist. The same folks she worked with as a college student made sure her son received the best possible care.
“She (Fischer) made sure everyone I knew at Riley … greeted us when I got there,” Jodi Hartzler said.
Chemotherapy treatments were successful, and Tate is 10 years in remission.
“Almost 11!” Tate is quick to correct. He has a birthday next month.
Tate got to design the wagon for the hospital. It has a custom license plate, which includes a Babe Ruth quote: “It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.”
“I personally have never seen Tate feel sorry for himself about what he’s gone through,” Fischer said. “He has a really good attitude about things. He doesn’t want any special treatment.”
The 10-year-old is no stranger to fundraising. One of the walls in his bedroom is adorned with framed certificates from previous fundraising efforts.
Tate started doing outreach when he was 7, mostly for cancer research and advocating for children’s healthcare.
He designed his own Christmas ornaments that were auctioned off. They’ve sold out multiple times.
For his efforts, Riley Children’s Hospital named Tate its Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion for Indiana.
Children’s Miracle Network is a collection of 170 hospitals across the country and Canada. The nonprofit organization raises funds for children’s hospitals.
Riley is part of the network. Hospitals in each state nominate a child to be that state’s champion.
Fischer, manager of community fundraising events for Riley Children’s Foundation — the fundraising arm of the hospital — said passionate and supportive children are selected for the honor.
Being a Children’s Miracle Network champion comes with a plethora of opportunities to tell one’s story and advocate for cancer research and funding.
Tate jumped at the opportunity, “to help the hospital and give money to people who need it.”
He set to speak at a golf outing in Ohio this summer, will address the board of governors for Riley and participated in the Republic Airways Plane Pull.
“He has really embraced being the Children’s Miracle Network Champion,” Fischer said. “He is very proud to be representing Riley and very proud to be a cancer survivor.”
The plane pull event, which benefits children’s nonprofits, coincided with a baseball game Tate was supposed to have. He opted for the fundraiser.
“He never says no, he always wants to help,” Jodi Hartzler said. “He always says yes.”
Tate’s your average 10-year-old-boy. He participates in baseball, basketball and pretty much whatever his mom will let him, has plenty of friends and is the “wild child” outside of school, according to his mother.
He does have to take extra precautions, though. Tate has a high pain tolerance and other side effects from chemo treatments.
He once broke his ankle and didn’t realize it until he told his mom his heel hurt. Another time, Tate was playing with some friends and walked up to his mom and said, “My arm kinda hurts.” He had broken both his radius and ulna.
“He’s your normal rambunctious kid, (but) things are a little different for him,” Jodi Hartzler said.
Tate wears hearing aids, another side effect of chemo. He’s also color blind.
Jodi Hartzler paused for a second and turned to her son.
“How did you pass colors in kindergarten?”
“I guessed it, and I got it right,” he replied.
Jodi Hartzler said Western has done wonders in accommodating her child. His teacher, Laurie Rayl, raved about the fourth grader's positive attitude and said he’s a friend to all.
“I have never seen him treat anyone with disrespect,” she said. “They all gravitate toward him. The other kids really look up to him.”
