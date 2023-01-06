“I’ve lost,” Arianna Shanks thought. “I’m out of my league.”
Shanks had expected a small group of contestants for the Miss Banks of the Wabash competition in Terre Haute, a feeder event for Miss Indiana. When she arrived, she learned she was in a field of 17 women. She was also the youngest at 19.
Shanks, a former Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County, wasn’t sure about competing in the first place.
Her mom Ashley Shanks encouraged her to do so, in classic mom fashion.
“You never know until you try,” she told her daughter. It could be a stepping stone for Arianna’s future, she thought.
So Arianna Shanks gave it her best shot.
Miss Banks of the Wabash is similar to Distinguished Young Women in that there is a talent portion, an on-stage Q&A as well as an off-stage interview.
For her talent, Arianna Shanks performed a lyrical dance. The dance routine, mixed with ballet and jazz, aims to tell a story and connect with the audience.
Five minutes before going on stage, Arianna Shanks found out she needed to give a short pitch about her social impact campaign. She cried during her speech.
“I jumped in really blind,” she said.
Arianna Shanks also said she tripped while walking out in her evening gown, though her mom, who recorded the whole thing, disputes the claim. Her daughter might be her own worst critic, Ashley Shanks said.
“It didn’t feel great when I was done,” Arianna Shanks said.
The judges thought otherwise. On Nov. 20, Arianna Shanks was crowned Miss Banks of the Wabash. She also won the talent portion.
“I don’t even know if it this was worth it,” she remembers thinking. “Then they called my name, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this was worth it.’”
The crown came with a $200 scholarship. She earned the title over other competitors who have competed in the circuit for years.
“I went up against a girl with a law degree,” she said. “I don’t know what makes me more qualified than her, but I’ll take it.”
Arianna Shanks moves on to the Miss Indiana competition, a preliminary to Miss America, held in June.
She will most likely be the youngest contestant there too. She recently turned 19 and was two weeks too old for the teen competition.
“It’s going to be a really good opportunity to get my social impact out there,” she said.
It’s ultimately why she decided to do Miss Banks of the Wabash. Arianna Shanks’ social impact campaign is about educating women aged 16 to 24 on what domestic violence looks like and what resources are available.
It’s an important cause for the Western High School grad, who said she had a personal experience when she was 15.
“I knew if I didn’t speak up, no one else would; I wanted to set an example,” Arianna Shanks said. “It was really, really important that I could help as many people as I could, so it didn’t happen to anyone else.”
She hopes to establish a nonprofit, called The Gabby Project (based on her middle name), to further her efforts to educate young women about domestic violence.
Arianna Shanks is in her freshman year at the University of Indianapolis, studying kinesiology. She’s also a member of UIndy Dance Team.
She was third runner-up in the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.