RUSSIAVILLE — A room full of off-duty police officers sat inside a conference room Wednesday as they watched a fast-paced video.
The video flashed myriad images and videos on screen. Some were funny, some were news segments, others were ads or downright false information.
The video lasted just a couple minutes and was simulated what scrolling social media is like: a frenzy of information.
The purpose?
To help the officers understand what it’s like being a kid.
It’s an important thing to grasp, especially when you’re training to work with kids.
The lesson was part of a week-long school resource officer training course hosted by Western School Corporation. Twenty-seven officers participated in the 40-hour training.
Officers also learned about disinformation, misinformation, fake news, deep fakes and cyberbullying Wednesday.
They’re all things children are inundated when online. Bill West, a retired SRO from Tennessee, said cyberbullying is unlike the school-yard bully. Cyberbullying is constant; a kid cannot escape it when they leave school.
“It’s a constant looking, checking (social media) … always looking for what’s coming next,” West said.
That stress can help explain a child’s behavior at school.
West led the training course. He spent two decades as an SRO and is a trainer for the National Association of School Resource Officers.
“I believe in the mission,” West said. “It was the greatest part of my career.”
A school resource officer’s job is much more about building relationships with children than it is anything else. It’s why most of this week’s training discussed child development.
“Most of it is being there for kids and staff,” West said.
It’s why many officers choose to be an SRO, officers such as Ezekiel Zimmerman of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, who was part of the class.
“I love working with kids, it’s a passion,” he said.
“It’s a nice change of pace from all the other stuff we’re doing,” added Josh Fulkerson, another local officer in training.
“It’s our one chance to have an impact,” Travis Williams chimed in.
All three are SROs at Western.
An SRO has to take into account a lot of different factors. Social media and its impact is just one. They need to be familiar with child brain development and how puberty can affect a child’s actions. West said there’s a need to know a little bit of everything.
“This is why this job has become such a highly specialized field,” he told the group.
The Western trio said what stood out about the training course is how important an SRO is to a school and children.
The course teaches officers about the triad of a school — teachers, counselors and SROs — who all work together to impact children in a positive way.
“You’re just as much part of the school as you are law enforcement,” Fulkerson said.
While you can find an officer roaming the halls and school property in uniform, don’t expect them to hand down discipline. That is not part of an SRO’s job.
“The majority of the work is relationship building,” West said. “First and foremost, we’re trying to keep schools safe, but there’s more ways to do it.”
But you might find an SRO in a classroom, helping a student read.
The Western SROs said their favorite part of the job hanging out with students.
“Bottom line, you gotta care about the kids,” West said. “If you don’t love children, this probably isn’t the job for you.”
The training is a new state law that went into effect this year. The officers will take a test Friday. If the pass they will be a certified SRO.
The law requires police officers who work in public schools to undergo basic school resource officer training. Officers assigned to a school have a certain number of days to complete the training.
Superintendent Mark DuBois came up with the idea to host training after hearing about the new law earlier this year.
“I just assumed there was going to be other school districts that needed people trained,” he said.
Sure enough, spots filled up quickly. Nearby communities including Sheridan and Monticello were represented. There were also officers from Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
DuBois said when Western signed up to host a training there were three other training sites in Indiana: Clarksville, South Bend and Terre Haute.
