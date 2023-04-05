RUSSIAVILLE — Seniors in Western High School’s jazz choir set a lofty goal during the pandemic.
“Our goal was to make it to state and win it once,” said Seth Baker.
It’s a tough goal for any school, especially a smaller one. The Indiana State School Music Association Jazz Finals does not have classes. Small schools must beat out big school juggernauts to take home the top prize.
And that’s exactly what the group from Western did.
Western’s vocal jazz choir won the state title, placing first over other schools including Fort Wayne’s Concordia Lutheran, Westfield and Kokomo last month. It’s the first title for Western in its second-ever state appearance. The first one came in 2020, but the competition was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I knew they were ready,” said director Janel Baker. “I knew it was going to come down to what the judges did.”
Choirs are judged on artistry, visual appearance and sound. Judges are college professors and directors from other states. Only the winning team is named. The order of choirs second through eighth place are not listed.
A performance consists of three songs. Western’s lasted about 15 minutes.
Songs were “That Old Black Magic” by Kirby Shaw, “Nature Boy” by Anders Edenroth and “Refresh” by Kerry Marsh.
“We really didn’t make any mistakes,” Seth Baker said. “It was hard to make comments on us, because we did so well.”
“I feel like we left everything out there,” added junior McKennah Harrell.
Sophomore Isaiah Baker said there’s a stage presence aspect, too. The choir moves while performing, as opposed to being stationary.
“We wanted it to look professional, not just a high school choir,” he said.
Western High also received awards for Best Soprano and Best Bass sections. Seth Baker was named an Outstanding Soloist.
It’s the result of hard work and determination, led by the senior class. Eighteen of the 24 members of Western’s jazz choir who competed at state are seniors. There are two jazz groups at Western High. Students must try out to be in the top group.
The entire choir department encompasses 200 high school students.
“I think the kids stayed so consistent through COVID … they stuck it out,” Janel Baker said. “As soon as the masks came off, they were ready to go again.”
Most of the state-winning jazz choir have sung together since sixth grade.
“We really built that chemistry,” Harrell said.
Vocal jazz choir is not a class during school. It’s an activity students do on their own time. Students practice outside of school and often give up their study periods to hone their craft.
“They really wanted it,” Janel Baker said.
Students said drinking lots of water, throat spray and cough drops are paramount in preserving one’s voice.
Also, limit screaming.
“You have to think before you scream,” Isaiah Baker said.
Western’s jazz choir was invited to Butler University to perform in front of Kerry Marsh, who composed “Refresh,” later this school year.
