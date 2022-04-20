RUSSIAVILLE — Western School Corporation officially joined a national class-action lawsuit against Juul, an e-cigarette manufacturer, following school board approval Tuesday.
The school district is the third in Howard County to join the lawsuit that alleges Juul intentionally marketed its products to teenagers, predominantly through fruity flavors. Other county schools include Kokomo and Northwestern.
“We have attorneys who have said and provided data that Juul targeted our kids across the nation,” said Superintendent Katie Reckard.
Vaping has been an issue at Western, although the problem is not exclusive to any one school. Western school counselors have said that many kids tell them they vape due to stress.
Vaping was declared an epidemic by the Food and Drug administration following the rise of e-cigarette use by teens.
Though vapes do not contain the same carcinogens as cigarettes — which is why they are marketed as a safer alternative — they still contain nicotine, which is detrimental to a developing brain.
The FDA eventually banned all flavors of cartridge-based e-cigarettes. The purchase age of vaping and tobacco was raised to 21. Both measures have helped decrease teen vaping.
Western is eligible for compensation if the court finds in favor of schools. Money can be used for vaping education and preventative measures. The lawsuit includes hundreds of school districts nationwide.
Western already has plans to install vape detectors in heavy-use areas, such as restrooms. The detectors pick up on vapor in the air.
The school district received a grant for $1,500 from Drug Free Howard County for its anti-vaping efforts.
Ericka Echelbarger, counseling director at Western High School, said they will purchase educational videos with grant funds as well as host Daniel Ament.
Ament is believed to be the first person to undergo a double lung transplant due to vaping. He is expected to do a virtual presentation next week for Western students.
Echelbarger said a parent education night on vaping, also featuring Ament, is in the works for next month. The information session will be open to parents from all county schools. School officials are still working on a date.
