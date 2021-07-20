RUSSIAVILLE — Aaron Hyman will take the reins of the Western High School athletic department as the school board officially approved his hiring Tuesday evening.
The current assistant athletic director at Kokomo High School, Hyman is a 1997 graduate of Western.
He steps into the position following the departure of Josh Larsh, who left to become the athletic director at Avon.
Hyman has spent time as middle school athletic director, district STEM coordinator and a social studies and elementary teacher. This will be his first go around as a high school athletic director, though Hyman said the job responsibilities are similar.
Hyman wasn’t looking for a change of scenery but when Larsh, a longtime friend of his, called the night he got the job at Avon, it presented the Western grad with an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“It was an opportunity that was there that felt like it needed to be taken,” Hyman said Tuesday evening.
Hyman admitted it didn’t make for an easy decision, though, as he enjoyed his time with Kokomo.
Western High School Principal Steve Edwards said they were looking for someone with leadership and a dedication to kids and believes they’ve found it Hyman.
“After interviewing Mr. Hyman and talking to numerous people, it became obvious that Aaron was the best choice to lead Western athletics,” Edwards said in a statement. “Mr. Hyman has Panther Pride in his blood and we are glad he chose to come back home.”
The new athletic director said he brings the ability to build relationships to his new job. Hyman already has a sense of familiarity with many in the Western community, which should help bolster those relationships.
“It’s family. I walked into this board room, I know everybody already,” he said. “It’s a nice transition into an athletic program that’s already been successful.”
Hyman gave credit to Larsh for laying the groundwork. Larsh was Western athletic director for eight years.
Hyman said he’s looking forward to bringing the community together through athletics.
“I truly believe athletics is not only the center of the school corporation, it’s the center of the community,” he said. “It’s the only place where you bring the entire community together in a large mass to support the school.”
