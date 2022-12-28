RUSSIAVILLE — A new person will be in charge at Western Middle School when students return from winter break.
Eric Flickinger was named middle school principal Dec. 20 during a Western School Board meeting. The move comes following the announcement that Tracy Horrell, middle school principal since 2015, accepted a new job with Warsaw Community Schools.
Flickinger has been the assistant high school principal for five years. His entire 17-year career has been in grades 7-12. Prior to coming to Western, he was the athletic director at Clinton Central Junior-Senior High School.
“It was something I always wanted to do,” Flickinger said of being a building principal. “This opportunity presented itself.”
Flickinger said he’s most looking forward to working with staff.
“They have a reputation of an amazing staff,” he said.
Flickinger’s appointment as middle school principal begins immediately.
“Mr. Flickinger has worked hard as our high school assistant principal and has prepared himself to become a building principal,” Western Superintendent Mark DuBois said in a statement. “We are pleased to see the progression of an assistant principal developing into a building principal when the opportunity presents itself.”
Board member Linda Singer gave her thanks to the new middle school principal at last week’s board meeting.
“It’ll be a challenge for a while, but I’m sure with your background … we know that you’re well rounded to do that job,” she said.
Horrell was board-approved to be Warsaw’s next assistant superintendent of secondary education last week.
He started his career as a teacher at Edgewood Middle School in Warsaw. Horrell was assistant principal there prior to his stint at Western.
Michael Lewis, a math teacher at Western High School, will serve as interim assistant principal, as well as dean of students. Western will look to hire a new assistant high school principal next semester.
