Saxophone players Grace Watson, Ethan Oliver and Kayleigh Wilhelm practice along with the Western High School band on Wednesday in preparation for state finals Saturday. The Western Marching Panthers are going for its fourth-straight state title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Junior Darby DeSalvo plays the bass drum as the drumline warms up during Northwestern High School’s marching band practice Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sophomore Mia Burns warms up with the color guard as Northwestern High School’s marching band practices Wednesday in preparation for state finals Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Western Marching Panthers and Guard practice Wednesday evening.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Sophomore Hayden King plays the baritone saxophone as Northwestern High School’s marching band practices in preparation for state finals Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
centerpiece
Western, Northwestern marching bands headed back to state
“It takes a whole village to operate something at the caliber of a state finalist,” Stephan Garber said before walking out to the parking lot next to Western’s football field.
The Western Marching Panthers Band and Guard were already well into warmups. The horns practiced marching in a tight line in the center of the lot lined like a football field.
The color guard spun their flags off to the side. Percussion made sure their instruments were in tune. Down at the far end, the drumline practiced, too.
Each group was led by a volunteer or staff member — a village indeed.
Garber was once one of those staff members.
The first-year band director has been around the Marching Panthers for years. He’s watched the seniors — some band members since they were in junior high — grow up, survive a pandemic and endure through seven different band directors.
Garber was named band director in June. Band camp started in July. That the newest director is a familiar face certainly helped the transition.
“Garber’s been here for 10 years,” said Madisyn Schorm, a senior marimba player. “He knows the traditions and keeps them going.”
The band director walked over to the breaker box on one of the light poles. The sun was setting, but there were still a couple hours of band practice left.
Soon the band would come together and practice its performance “Skeletons in the Closet.”
The performance earned the Marching Panthers a 10:45 a.m. date Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It’d be a good way for the seniors to cap their marching band careers, but you’d be hard pressed to find a band director focused on winning.
“Success is more than state finals,” Garber said. “It’s being completely happy with the work you’ve done. They’ve done a phenomenal job, regardless of what the results are.”
The mentality has rubbed off on the band.
“I want to enjoy it as much as I can before I go off to college,” Schorm said.
That his last performance is Saturday hasn’t sunk in yet for Hazen Kinslow.
“I don’t think it will set in until we’re on the field for awards,” he said.
Western isn’t the only state-bound band hailing from Howard County. The Northwestern Tiger Pride Band performs at 11 a.m. Saturday, immediately following Western.
The band’s “Leave a Light On” show features pop music from Billie Eilish (“I love you”) and Tom Walker (“Leave a Light On”).
There are plenty of yellows and oranges — representing light — in the visual aspect of the performance.
“In a little bit deeper meaning, it’s about being the light in someone,” said band director Jeremy Snyder. “We’ve all lost something. We all know someone who’s lost something. It’s turned out to be a really, really meaningful show for the students.”
The Tiger Pride Band graduated 23 seniors last year, nearly a third of the band. There are only 10 seniors this year.
They include Nathan Bedoy who has multiple solos throughout the show. He plays both mellophone and flugelhorn.
“I love being able to do all the things, especially with it being my final year,” he said.
Bedoy earned a gold rating on three different instruments at a state ISSMA solo/ensemble contest earlier this year.
Simply put, he’s pretty good.
“We knew from the beginning we wanted to feature him,” Snyder said.
“It’s just an exhilarating feeling to do it,” Bedoy added. “I love having people in the stands hear me. I’m trying not to take anything for granted at this point.”
The band director said the seniors have set the tone and vision this season. When a band member would get recognized for doing something well at practice, the entire band would cheer them on.
“When we started to see some of that happen, we said it’s going to be a special group,” Snyder said.
Just two seniors lead a group of 50 horn players.
“I would trust both of them to lead my own son,” Snyder said.
It’s not hyperbole. Snyder’s son, Eli, is one of two seventh graders in the band. Father and son take a selfie before every show.
Like his counterpart and friend at Western, Snyder isn’t focused on a trophy.
“We never use the word win,” he said. “There’s only one band you have to beat, and that’s you from yesterday.”
The Tiger Pride Band will host a free community performance of “Leave a Light On” at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Northwestern football field.
