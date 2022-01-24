RUSSIAVILLE — Western School Corporation students spent the first half of this week at home as classes are online through today.
The decision was made Sunday due to staff shortages. The school’s weekly COVID dashboard from Friday had 16 employees out, 13 positive tests and three close contacts. Those numbers appear to have increased over the weekend.
“(Sunday), we continued to get staff members calling in because they did not feel well,” Western Superintendent Katie Reckard said via email. “It was at that moment the decision was made.”
Western reported 82 student cases last week. More than 480 students were in quarantine as of Friday. Western gives students the choice to quarantine at home, as well as in-school. In-school quarantine requires a mask be worn at all times at school.
Monday was treated as an eLearning day where assignments were posted online for students, Reckard said. This is the same as when classes are canceled due to weather.
A combination of eLearning and virtual learning, the latter featuring classes on Zoom where both students and teachers are present, were scheduled for Tuesday and today.
Regular classes are expected to resume Thursday. Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled this week.
Eastern Howard and Kokomo School corporations are the only school districts in Howard County that haven’t had to shift classes online due to staff shortages.
Kokomo Superintendent Mike Sargent said in statement Friday that the school corporation will remain in person.
“Kokomo School Corporation officials continue to monitor our numbers on a daily basis; and currently, we believe in-person instruction is the best option for our students and staff,” he said. “I must take a moment to thank our teachers, as well as our Kokomo Schools staff … both for staying home when they are sick, and for those who are able to work for helping cover classrooms and other coverage duties.”
Northwestern School Corporation students returned Monday after spending most of last week online. Taylor Middle and High schools returned to in-person classes Tuesday.
Taylor Elementary will be online until Monday, as the school is still facing staff shortages, according to Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith.
A number of area schools, including Eastern, Northwestern, Tipton and Tri-Central, announced they would be closed today due to forecasted subzero wind chills.
The weather day should buy schools that have battled staff shortages another day to recover.
