RUSSIAVILLE — Leftover money from a previous project will go toward improvements at Western’s fieldhouse and intermediate school playground.
New gym equipment is slated for the fieldhouse. This will include new dumbbells, weight machines and squat racks, all of which will be customized with school logos and colors.
For example, the rubberized flooring used in the weight room will have the Western logo on it.
Athletic Director Aaron Hyman said the new equipment will benefit both athletes and students who take weightlifting as a class. The new layout will have individual stations, where an entire workout can be done at that station.
“We specifically want to design a weight room that goes from a cross country athlete up to a lineman-sized athlete build,” Hyman said. “This weight room is going to be designed to treat all kinds of students.”
Assistant Superintendent Mark DuBois said some of the older gym equipment will be traded in. Other, newer equipment moves to an unused band room that will be used as a staff and public exercise room.
Cost of the new equipment is about $191,898 and will be afforded through existing bond funds and rainy-day money.
The leftover bond funds are from 2019 when Western did $4.3 million worth of improvements across its school campus. The project saw the addition of classrooms at the primary and intermediate schools and renovations to bathrooms and cafeterias.
Those bond funds will also replace some of the oldest playground equipment at the intermediate school.
When the school board gave its nod for the project at last week’s meeting, some in the audience recalled their times on the same playground structures.
“It’s pretty old,” DuBois said. “The kids aren’t even using it anymore, because it’s really not what I would call age-appropriate when it comes to that equipment.”
DuBois estimated cost to replace and install the new equipment at about $170,000.
Installation of the new equipment is expected to be finished in time for the start of next school year.
