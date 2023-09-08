Western seventh grader Caleb Mawbey helps Aria Moore down the length of the pool Tuesday at Western School Corporation’s annual triathlon for students in grades kindergarten through fifth. The event draws hundreds of Western students each year.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Augie Escalante sprints to the finish line Tuesday at Western School Corporation’s annual triathlon for students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Liam Floore scooters around the parking lot as Tuesday at Western School Corporation’s annual triathlon for students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Brooks Cline rollerblades his way to the finish line Tuesday at Western School Corporation’s annual triathlon for students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s annual triathlon draws hundreds of students
RUSSIAVILLE — Parents crowded around the pool at Western High School as children waited to swim their lap.
Parents waved to their kids, clustered at one end of the pool and chatted with other parents. There were a few grandparents sprinkled among the packed crowd.
Some had arrived an hour before. With 400 kids expected to swim, run and bike, keen parents know to arrive early for one of Western School Corporation’s biggest events of the year.
A few moments past 6 p.m., the first group of students entered the pool.
Nate and Whitney Marsh stood in line — which snaked out of the pool room and the main gymnasium entrance doors to outside — with their children Croix, 9, and Aidric, 6.
Both boys were excited to swim. It’s the best part, they agreed.
“It’s a really, really fun fundraiser,” Whitney said. “They look forward to doing it each year.”
This was the scene Tuesday evening for Western’s annual sprint triathlon. The triathlon is a long-running tradition for Western students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The triathlon begins with a 25-meter swim. Students swim, hop out of the pool, run outside, towel off and find their shoes at the shoe drop.
It’s one way the event for young children is meant to be an authentic triathlon experience.
Tricia Harlow wants it that way. Harlow, who teaches physical education at Western Primary School, started the triathlon years ago. She’s lost track of how long she’s been organizing the event but estimates 10 or 12 years.
“I try to do things out of the box, things that kids would never try,” she said.
Each participant receives a race bib, a number on their arm and leg, bottled water and a banana. They’re all things people competing in a real triathlon would get for the race.
After putting their shoes on, students run a lap in the high school parking lot. They then find their bike or scooter and ride around the entire parking lot.
Every child receives a medal, just like in a triathlon.
And every child can participate. No disability prevents a student from doing the triathlon.
Specialty bicycles are available for students who need them.
Can’t swim? No problem. Western High School swimmers help students swim the length of the pool.
“There are kids who can’t do stuff, but they can do this,” Harlow said.
The PE teacher scurried about in the hour before the triathlon began, but she paused to reflect on what the event means to so many students, especially those with disabilities.
“To see them smile and be successful and get that medal,” is the best part, she said.
Brad Bennett, swimming teacher at Western, helped Harlow brainstorm and create the triathlon years ago.
For Bennett, who is also the high school swim coach, the triathlon isn’t just a fun event. It’s a way for young students to learn to follow directions.
There are a lot of them to follow going from swimming, to running to biking.
“It’s a total package in terms of an athletic event for kids,” he said.
The community gets involved, too. Everyone from Western’s athletic teams, school resource officers, the Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department and local businesses lend their time and support for the triathlon.
Many of the older students who assisted with the event participated when they were kids.
“It’s a community event and encourages kids to start fitness at an early age,” Harlow said.
The line kept moving into the pool room. The Marshes shuffled in. Soon their boys would join hundreds of other students.
“I just like watching them have fun,” Whitney said.
