RUSSIAVILLE — Of the five candidates who interviewed last week for an open seat on Western’s school board, it was the one with the most education experience who got the nod.
Cindy Hurst was appointed to the Western school board on Tuesday. She will fill the remainder of Pam Carter’s term, which runs through the end of the year. Carter resigned last month.
Hurst works for Equitable Education Solutions, an education consulting company. She said a lot of her job is helping schools write grants, such as for school improvement projects, STEM certification and creating new career pathways.
Hurst also worked for the Indiana Department of Education for 16 years, mainly in Title I. The program provides financial assistance to schools with a high number of students in poverty.
“At the time the opportunity became available, it was the right way to use some of my background in education to serve the community,” she said.
Hurst had the most education experience among the five people who interviewed for the board position. Other candidates were Scott Sutton, Joey Dyer, Greg Stephens and Dean Leicht.
“I feel very fortunate we had five very good candidates,” said board member Harry Kenworthy. “I would have been comfortable with any one of you being on the board.”
The sentiment was reiterated by other board members.
Hurst’s background should make the transition to board member a bit smoother.
“I don’t feel like it’s all foreign to me,” she said after sitting through Tuesday’s meeting.
Hurst said there’s a “strong possibility” she will run for school board this fall. Candidate filing starts July 27.
