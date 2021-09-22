Arianna Shanks, a senior at Western, will represent Howard County at the Distinguished Young Women of Indiana scholarship program in February.
Shanks was named the Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Howard County earlier this month. A scholarship program for senior girls, Shanks received a $2,500 scholarship award.
Shanks said photos taken of her immediately after she was named the winner capture what she still feels today, “pure shock.”
“I feel very shocked,” she said. “It still doesn’t feel like I actually won.”
When Shanks was announced as the winner, she said her first thought was, “Are you sure?” followed quickly by, “Is my mom proud of me?”
Shanks said that when the stage lights were lifted, she saw tears steaming down her mother’s face, confirming the answers to both of her questions was a resounding yes.
Participants are judged in a number of categories including public speaking and talent.
Sheila Stephens, chair of the Howard County DYW program, said they try to help young women build skills for the future.
“What we try to do is build confidence, self-esteem,” she said. “We’re actually trying to give them skills and (when they) leave the program they’re … more confident.”
Shanks was like a lot of teenagers, okay at public speaking but preferred to avoid it. Now, through DYW, Shanks is more comfortable with a skill that makes so many nervous.
“I feel very prepared for it,” she said. “I feel like going into the real world is a little easier just by the way they worked on preparing us.”
Stephens said Shanks already had poise and her public speaking skills only improved with practice.
“Even in the mock interview practice, the mock judges were impressed with Arianna,” she said.
Shanks decided to enter the program at the recommendation of her coach at Legacy Dance Academy.
She doesn’t regret it in the least, especially after walking away with $3,500. Shanks won the Interview and Fitness awards, $500 apiece, on top of the DYW award.
“I gained a lot of confidence, especially knowing other people believed in me,” she said.
Madelyn Duncan, a senior at Kokomo High School, was first runner-up and Western senior Savannah Harrell was second runner-up.
KHS seniors Rilyn Wonnell and Abigail Double, along with Western’s Michaela Stewart, all took home cash scholarships as well. In total, Distinguished Young Women of Howard County awarded $10,000 in scholarship prizes.
Scholarship prizes depend on community donors. Stephens said they were able to give more scholarships this year, compared to years past.
“We have a great list of supporters in Howard County,” she said.
Shanks will have the opportunity to win even more at the state program, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 in Kokomo.
“I feel prepared, but I’m so terrified,” she said. “It’s unreal.”
Shanks said she will review judge’s notes and fine tune her skills for February. If she’s named Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana, Shanks will move onto the national program in Alabama.
“I think she will be a very good representative for Howard County,” Stephens said.
Howard County representatives have done well in recent years.
Aaryan Morrison, of Kokomo, was the first Indiana native to be named Distinguished Young Woman of American in 2018.
The state winner in 2020 hailed from Howard County as did the first runners-up in both 2019 and 2021.
