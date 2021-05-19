RUSSIAVILLE – There’s fresh mulch at Brady and Community Center parks.
The shelves at Martin’s Pro Hardware are a little cleaner. Alma Pierce’s flowers are out for the summer and her bushes trimmed.
The congregation at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church’s doesn’t have to worry about the landscaping.
And it’s all thanks to the graduating class at Western High School.
Wednesday was community day in Russiaville, an annual event where seniors spend a morning volunteering for local businesses, churches and residents.
Anita Kanable watched from inside Martin’s Pro Hardware as Levi Hicks cleaned the window at the next-door salon.
Hicks and a couple others cleaned a few shelves and displays at the hardware store.
“They’re good kids,” Kanable said. “They’re doing a good job. They did whatever they’re asked.”
Community day started in 2012 by teachers Jill Newby and Kendra Metcalf after they noticed that many people in Russiaville would come to school functions, even though they didn’t have kids in school.
Seeing the constant support, the two thought it would be a good idea to have the students pay it back.
“We thought it would be a good thing for kids to start getting some philanthropic skills and helping people out,” Metcalf said. “They realize those little acts of kindness mean something to people.”
The help is especially appreciated among the older population, Kanable said.
Pierce has had students help out around her mother’s home for years. She and her sister, who lives there now, are known for putting the kids to work.
Students pulled weeds, trimmed the bushes in the backyard and helped place flowers in front of the porch.
“They’re willing workers, which is something to be said for 18 (years old),” Pierce said.
The day is one of the last chances for students to bond, to make memories before graduation, but they also get to know those they work for.
Ella Williamson and Pierce talked about college plans and being Indiana University people, though Williamson will go to Purdue.
“It’s definitely a good thing to be out here,” Williamson said. “It’s cool to see how people enjoy it.”
Hicks and two others popped back into the hardware store briefly before they moved onto their next job. Those inside made small-town conversation with the boys: What is your last name? Who are your parents? Are you related to so and so?
Hicks said donating a few hours felt good knowing how much the community supports students and the school.
Businesses, churches and people in the community can sign up for community day. Students pick what they want to do.
Aidan Belt was one of two students who helped spruce up the outside of Honeycreek church, spreading mulch.
“It’s been fun going around helping people,” he said.
Debbie and Rex Crockett, along with John Ault, were appreciative of the students work.
“I think it’s great they’re willing to do it without anything in return,” said Ault, whose kids participated in the senior service day when they were in school.
“And it’s good for the church to see not everything in the world is bad,” added Debbie.
There was some good natured ribbing between the Crocketts and Ault, making for a fun time.
“There haven’t been awkward silences,” Belt said. “It’s not really work, just having a good time.”
A morning’s worth of hard work was rewarded with lunch by the First Baptist Church. The church has provided lunch each year of the event.
“We look forward to doing this every year,” said church member Norma Tate.
Church members were getting ready for lunch but needed some help reaching tables in storage.
Luckily, there were a few students on their way, ready to lend a hand.
