RUSSIAVILLE — Johnathon Carpenter could be found mowing lawns during some of the hottest stretches of the summer.
With each pass under the hot summer sun, the Western seventh grader learned the value of hard work and overcame his shyness.
Carpenter successfully completed Raising Men Lawn Care Service‘s 50 Yard Challenge this fall. The challenge has kids mow 50 yards for the disabled, the elderly, single parents and veterans in their community.
“This little fella worked his tushy off,” said his grandpa Chris Rust.
Carpenter accepted the challenge after his mom learned about it on Facebook.
“I have no idea why I did it,” Carpenter said. “I just wanted to mow. Sometimes you wanna go out and get some peace.”
Carpenter had never mowed before, but he took to it quickly.
Rust drove his grandson around Kokomo and Russiaville as he mowed yards. It was a summer spent with grandpa as much as it was giving back to the community.
The two remember certain yards, like the jungle yard in Indian Heights. Carpenter had to go over the yard three times. Rust told him he didn’t have to do it if the task was too daunting, but Carpenter was up for it.
“He said, ‘Pa-Paw, the yard needs mowed and we’re gonna do it,’” Rust said. “I let him make the calls.”
Part of the challenge is learning to talk to people. At each stop, Carpenter knocked on the owner’s door and gave them his pitch. He spoke to them again when he was finished, making sure they knew the service was free of charge.
“I’m not as shy as I used to be,” Carpenter said. “It’s a good experience. Most kids should do this.”
Raising Men Lawn Service is based in Alabama and was started by Rodney Smith Jr.
The challenge is open to both boys and girls. Those who accept send Smith a picture of themselves with a sign saying, “I accept the 50 Yard Challenge.” They are then sent a white T-shirt and eye and ear protection.
Yards are mowed for free, though kids can accept tips. Carpenter said he received $200 in tips over the summer.
For every 10 yards, kids receive a different colored shirt — orange, green, blue and so on. Upon completion of 50 yards, they receive a black shirt.
Completing the challenge comes with more than just a black shirt, though. Smith travels the country to personally congratulate each kid who mows 50 yards.
Smith surprised Carpenter one morning before school last month. Carpenter feared he was headed to quarantine when he was called to the office.
Smith presented Carpenter with a certificate, plus a new push mower, leaf blower and weed eater.
Ty Spangler, Carpenter’s social studies teacher, said he didn’t know he was doing the challenge, but it tracked with everything else he knew about his student.
“It didn’t surprise us he was doing something cool,” he said. “He’s been an awesome kid from day one.”
“He’s a very aware and concerned kid,” added principal Tracy Horrell. “He’s always aware of other people’s feelings.”
Spangler was one of the teachers who nominated Carpenter for the middle school’s student of the month award for November. He was honored at a school board meeting last month.
“I wish I had about 20 of him in my room,” Spangler said.
Plenty of memories were made between grandpa and grandson this summer, like the time the mower wouldn’t start.
Rust, retired from the Air Force, could not figure out the problem. Something was up with the gas cap.
“I was rattled to the bones,” Rust recalled.
Carpenter, after Rust had explained how it all works, said, “Doesn’t it need air?” They then poked a hole in the gas cap. The mower started right up.
And there were the trips made to Culver’s and Dairy Queen after a hard day’s work. Carpenter even bought a few times using his tip money.
Kids can also rake leaves and shovel driveways to complete the challenge. There are other challenges for mowing yards, including for teachers, first responders, health care workers and those in the military.
Carpenter raked leaves this fall and intends to shovel snow this winter.
“I think I’m gonna do another one (challenge),” he said. “I just like helping people.”
The challenge often leads kids to start their own lawn business. Carpenter has a logo in mind and is working on business cards.
Store owners in Russiaville have already told the seventh grader they’ll keep his cards on hand for their customers.
