RUSSIAVILLE — Western teachers are set to receive on average a 4.4% raise.
A one-year contract between the Western Education Association and Western School Corporation was ratified Tuesday by the school board.
Starting salary for a first-year teacher with no experience is $41,931, up from last year’s starting wage of $41,250.
All public schools are required to offer a minimum salary of at least $40,000, starting this school year.
The other end of the pay scale is $71,292.
“We’re happy with the corporation’s commitment,” said Brad Bennett, president of the Western Education Association. “I think they’re doing everything they can.”
Where a teacher falls on a school’s pay scale depends on their experience and yearly evaluations. A good evaluation helps a teacher move up the pay scale.
Compression remains an issue, though both Bennett and Superintendent Mark DuBois said some progress was made.
Compression is when there is only a slight difference between salaries, even though two employees might differ greatly in seniority and skills.
The parties will meet during the school year to hash out ways the next contract can address the issue.
“We’ve taken a small step,” DuBois said. “It’s going to be a multi-step process.”
That there is only so much money to go around makes fixing compression difficult, Bennett said. The teacher union president added it’s an issue the state legislature needs to take up.
“We’re still not 100% staffed at Western,” Bennett said. “That’s not going to change until our (state legislators) treat it as the crisis it is.”
Also included in the one-year deal is a $650 stipend each semester for teachers who have dual credit certification and teach those classes. Conference and graduate course reimbursement increased from $255 to $300.
“We worked very well together,” DuBois said. “I think we have the same goals in mind.”
A provision paying teachers who give up their planning period to cover another class remains from last year. The payment was originally approved due to the difficulty of finding substitute teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.