RUSSIAVILLE – Western teachers will receive an average raise of 6% this year.
A new one-year contract between the school corporation and the Western Education Association boosts the minimum salary to $41,250. Last year, starting pay was $39,000.
Pay raises range from $2,250 to $3,550, depending on where teachers fall on the salary scale.
Western joins Eastern and Kokomo in Howard County in bumping its starting pay for first-year teachers with no prior experience to $40,000 or more. All public school districts will be required to offer a minimum salary of $40,000 starting next school year.
Northwestern already has a $40,000 minimum salary. Taylor schools will aim to meet the new salary requirement during negotiations next year.
“I was hoping to get the base salary up to that,” said Brad Bennett, president of the Western Education Association. “Our reputation draws in young teachers, and hopefully that salary will put us over the edge.”
The high end of the pay scale for Western teachers increases to $70,100.
“As far as the state will support us in funding, I think we got the best agreement … we could reach this year,” Bennett said.
The education association president said this year’s raises are more significant compared to years past when teachers received flat raises, often under $2,000.
Superintendent Katie Reckard said both parties will form a committee during the second semester to address compression.
Compression is when there is only a slight difference between salaries, even though two employees might differ greatly in seniority and skills. Reckard said there is a “moderate compression issue.”
Bennett said there wasn’t enough funds available to properly address compression in this year’s contract.
A new provision in the contract compensates teachers who cover another class during their planning period. Teachers usually have one planning period a day where they do not teach. A similar provision is included in the new contract for Kokomo teachers.
Teachers will receive about $33 per class covered. Payments can go toward a teacher’s retirement fund or be paid directly to them.
Reckard said the additional pay is because Western has had difficulty finding substitute teachers. Like bus drivers, substitute teachers are in high demand but tough to find.
“Right now, we have teachers covering, and they’re not being compensated,” Reckard said.
The corporation’s contribution to teacher health insurance stays the same, while staff will contribute a little more.
The one-year contract is the first negotiated under Reckard, who is in her first year as superintendent.
“The conversations aren’t always easy, but the process was good,” Reckard said Thursday.
