Western School Corporation and Tipton Community School Corporation were among over 30 districts statewide that were closed or on e-learning Friday after law enforcement received a blanketed notice threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses.
The Indiana State Police did confirm in a media release that the threats appeared to be unfounded, and no suspicious or electronic devices had been found at any of the affected schools.
“Out of abundance of caution, troopers throughout the state have been in communication with their local schools to offer assistance and resources,” law enforcement wrote in the release. “We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat, to include communication with the Department of Education, our local, county and federal law enforcement partners.”
The Tribune reached out to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Tipton Police Department for comment on how local law enforcement directly handled Friday’s threat, but they did not return phone calls as of Friday evening.
Early Friday morning, Western officials addressed the threat in a Facebook post, noting that their local K9 unit, staffed with an explosive detection canine, conducted a complete sweep of all their facilities and did not locate anything suspicious.
“Homeland Security is still investigating this situation,” the post read in part. “While we do not have any reason to believe that the threat is credible at this time, we are not willing to risk the safety of our students or staff.
“The decision to go to e-learning is made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with our law enforcement and school administration,” officials added. “Today, Friday, April 14th will be an e-learning day. I apologize for the short notice, and appreciate your understanding as we continue to keep our students and staff safe.”
In a separate post on Friday afternoon, officials stated that all regularly scheduled outdoor after-school activities were still able to go on as planned, and in-person classes will resume Monday.
