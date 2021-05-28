RUSSIAVILLE — Western will use some of its COVID-19 relief funds to extend mental health services to all its students.
The school corporation received $794,922 from a second round of federal pandemic relief.
Western intends to install an amygdala reset room. Named after the part of the brain, the reset room is for students who need to calm down after getting upset or angry.
The amygdala regulates emotions. Students on the verge of losing control of their emotions can go to the reset room to unwind.
Amygdala rooms are usually quiet and have calming activities to help students relax, such as breathing exercises, yoga mats and toys.
Other school districts across the country have implemented reset rooms as a way to address behavior without being punitive.
Along the same lines, teachers will study “Your Fantastic Elastic Brain,” a children’s book about the parts of the brain and their functions.
It’s all part of an emphasis on social-emotional learning, said Lissa Stranahan, director of exceptional learners.
Social-emotional learning specializes in teaching children how to manage their emotions in a positive way. It’s another growing trend in schools as educators try to address behavior that can impede learning.
Western will also partner with Community Howard Regional Health to provide mental health services to all students, regardless of their insurance.
“We want to make sure all kids have access,” Stranahan said.
Relief funds will cover $1,000 stipends to staff who performed additional responsibilities during the pandemic, which covers pretty much every person at the district.
Zoom licensing and teacher iPads were other approved uses, which will free up school funds for future purchases.
Western will also use funding to offset some costs associated with loss of revenue from sporting events and transportation expenses from delivering food to students during the pandemic.
The district is expected to receive more than $1.7 million in a third round of federal funding later this year.
