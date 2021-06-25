Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to remain periodic through the weekend and into early next week, with 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall expected through Wednesday — though locally heavier amounts remain possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Howard County and much of Indiana remained under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday, according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center.
Though no severe weather watches or warnings were active in the area Friday, the NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook late Friday morning for central Indiana, including Howard and Tipton counties.
According to the outlook, showers and thunderstorms could be expected anytime throughout the day with locally heavy rainfall possible.
A few thunderstorms late into this evening could contain damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado, the outlook added.
Duke Energy reported nearly 100 outages near the Fairlawn neighborhood of Kokomo on Friday afternoon, and power was expected to be restored to the area around 5:15 p.m.
Detailed forecasts from the NWS called for between a quarter- and a half-inch of new rainfall for the Kokomo on Friday afternoon, and between a half- and three-quarters of an inch into Saturday.
To monitor severe weather watches and warnings in the area, visit https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?MapType=3&site=IND&CiTemplate=1&map.x=192&map.y=36#.YNYW8ehKiUl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.