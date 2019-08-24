CONVERSE – In February 1944, the Converse gym was packed with 1,000 fans cheering on the high school’s undefeated Borderman team. The gym was filled to capacity, and housed more people than the entire population of Converse.
But now, there’s a chance the historic gym might never be home to another game or community event.
The facility, which was built in 1926, still stands today and has served as a community center, hosting fish fries, dog training classes, family reunions and other events, ever since the high school was demolished in the 1980s.
But this spring, the gym was locked up and shut down due to water damage that has severely warped the floor.
And whether it will ever open up again is now a large question mark looming over the more than 90-year-old facility.
Town Clerk Kathy Juillerat said the gym has been plagued by structural issues for years, but those issues came to a head this winter when a gas leak was discovered in the furnace, which forced the town to turn off the heat and close the building.
The facility reopened in the spring, but was quickly closed down again after sustaining major water damage due to constant rainfall which caused the floor the warp and bow to the point it was unsafe to walk on.
“There are just a lot of things going wrong right now,” Juillerat said.
The gym is permanently closed, and now town officials are faced with a major decision: Renovate an historic gym that is the only community center in town, or demolish it and build a new facility?
The problem is that both options come with a $1.5 million price tag.
According to an assessment of the facility commissioned last year by the town, the gym is in fair to poor condition, but the problems it faces are common to many old buildings.
The most pressing issue is fixing the water leakage, but the study couldn’t pinpoint how exactly the moisture was entering the building. It could be a grading issue, but could also be due to open flashings, copings and edges.
The other major issue is upgrading the facility’s mechanical, electric and plumbing systems, all of which have been modified several times. That’s led to code compliance problems and systems with various components that don’t all work together.
According to the study, all the systems would need to be brought up to code, which would best be accomplished by replacing the entire existing system.
Town Council President Joe Lenon said if he had his way, the town would move forward with renovating the gym, but that’s not going to happen any time soon.
“We don’t have any money, so I guess we’re just on hold until we can get some additional money or the costs can come down,” he said. “I love old buildings. In a perfect world, I’d love to save the building, but this one has some special challenges.”
But what really puts the town between a rock and a hard place is the fact that building a new community center would cost just as much as renovating the gym, Lenon said.
“We desperately need something in town, but getting it fixed up is costly and a new one is costly,” he said. “We’d love to have someone help us with the direction we should take by dropping a half million dollars in our lap and telling us what to do. But for the time being, it’s just frustrating.”
But Paul Hayden, director of the northeast field office of Indiana Landmarks, which has advised the town on preserving the gym, said he hopes officials decide to renovate the building and save a piece of local history.
And, he said, he believes most of the town would be on board with that. Hayden said he attended a town meeting last year to discuss the future of the gym and there was strong support on saving the facility.
“People expressed their sentimental feelings about the building,” he said. “That’s hard to put a value on, and that’s not covered in the report. You’ve got to consider what the gym means to people in the community.”
Hayden said the town could seek out grant opportunities to restore the building, as well as investigate other options to repair the facility at a lower cost.
“Sometimes these projects don’t require the Cadillac treatment,” he said. “It was a school gym, so it’s a basic structure. There could be some cost savings that could be found when renovating it.”
Lenon said the town has always intended to restore the building. That’s why they spent around $80,000 about six years ago to put a new roof on the gym. But then the problems kept piling up, and money wasn’t available to keep up with repairs.
“Our intent was to do the roof and then do a big project, but then we saw the numbers,” Lenon said. “We really do need a community center, but we were kind of shocked when the figures came back at over $1 million for both options. We don’t have that kind of money.”
But no matter what ends up with happening with Borderman gym, Lenon said, he hopes its legacy in Converse lives on forever.
“The building doesn’t get any better the longer it sits there,” he said. “But hopefully, the history never dies even if the building doesn’t get repaired.”
