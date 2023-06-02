Though school is out for the summer, plenty of children will need healthy meals the next couple months.
Locations in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties are offering free meals to children. Many of them are through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Program that provides no-cost, healthy meals to children in low-income areas.
Kokomo School Corporation is a participant in the program, offering free meals at two locations in the city.
Meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., and 11-11:45 a.m. at Garden Square Community Center, 900 E. Firmin St.
Meals will be served every Monday through Thursday, starting Monday and ending July 20.
There is no income requirement or registration. Any child 18 and under is welcome.
Miami County
Peru Community Schools will offer free meals at multiple locations in Peru this summer.
Times and locations are as follows:
- 8:30-9 a.m. for breakfast, noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at Elmwood Elementary School, 515 N. Wayne St. Meals are available Tuesdays through Thursdays.
7:45-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at Blair Pointe Elementary School, 300 Blair Pike. Breakfast will be served June 6-9 and July 19 through Aug. 1.
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at First Assembly of God, 365 Monroe Ave.
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at First Christian Church, 53 W. Main St.
- 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 181 W. Main St.
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at the Miami County YMCA, 751 W. Second St.
- 7:45-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch at Peru Junior-Senior High School, 401 N. Broadway St.
Tipton County
Tipton Community School Corporation will offer free meals to children 18 and younger during its summer school period, which lasts until June 27.
Breakfast is 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch is noon to 12:30 p.m.
All children 18 and younger are welcome.
Additional info
To find more locations, text “summer meals” or “Verano” (for Spanish) to 914-342-7744.
Individuals can also call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE to speak with a representative who will find food resources such as meal sites, food banks and other nearby social services.
No Kid Hungry contact information:
English: Text “Food” to 304-304 or visit www.nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals to find free meals in your neighborhood.
Spanish: Text “COMIDA” al 304-304 or vista www.nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals-es para encontrar comidas de verano gratuitas cerca de ud.
It is advised to double check the location and contact information for sites listed on No Kid Hungry’s interactive map as not all are accurate.
