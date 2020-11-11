In the wake of a recent increase in fires and despite an overnight rain, White County has passed a burn ban that will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18.
The White County Commissioners passed the emergency declaration Thursday morning.
In Cass County, the county commissioners have been considering a ban for a while.
If the weather remains this dry, the Cass County Commissioners could enact a ban, said Commission President Ralph Anderson.
“We’re not there yet,” he said, but he also gave an unofficial warning.
“It’s dry, and people need to use their common sense,” said Anderson. “No one needs to be burning leaves. No one needs to be throwing cigarettes on the ground.”
If the Cass County Commissioners do pass a burning ban, it would be the first Cass County has had in seven years, which was a dryer period than now, he said.
The National Weather Service currently has the North Central Indiana area designated as “D1, moderate drought,” said Meteorologist Lonnie Fisher of the Northern Indiana station of the National Weather Service.
Although the weather service updates its classifications and predictions on Thursday mornings, but he doesn’t see a change in that designation coming today.
There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain predicted for Saturday night.
But that’s only one potential rainstorm.
“Even with whatever else comes through, it wouldn’t make that much of a difference,” Fisher said. “We need several inches of rain.”
That rain should also happen over several days to have an impact.
The storm that came in several weeks ago was simply absorbed by the ground and made the grass grow, requiring people to mow again.
“It did nothing for the water table levels,” such as rivers, lakes and aquifers, he said.
This is fire weather, and although Indiana doesn’t have the huge national forests like out west, the harvested crops leaving dry/stressed out fields and the fallen leaves are fire hazards.
The drop in temperatures will help.
The higher-than-70 temperatures aren’t coming back any time soon, so less moisture will evaporate out of the ground, he said.
The White County declaration specifically mentions threatening “severe and prolonged dry weather” that has affected that county and the increasing number of fires it’s seeing.
On Monday afternoon, there were four fires in the area that required multiple fire departments to fight to them.
The fires were around Monticello, Winamac, Clymers and Jefferson Township west of Lake Cicott in Cass County.
There were also multiple fires in Cass and its surrounding counties during the prior week.
The fire chiefs of White County requested the burn ban in that county, according to the emergency declaration.
The burn ban specifically mentions campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, trash and yard waste burns, construction debris burns, organic debris burns and any non-commercial burning not contained in a constantly attended barbecue grill with a lid opened periodically.
The ban also covers “discarding extinguished smoking materials of any kind on the ground or not within an enclosed fireproof receptacle.”
Fireworks are banned in White County except for firework displays with a permit from the Office of the Indiana State Fire Marshall or sponsored by a White County municipality and supervised by a local fire department.
Without rain, North Central Indiana’s risk for fires will remain high.
However, the amount of precipitation needed isn’t coming in the foreseeable future, Fisher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.