After 37 years in business, a family-owned staple in the community will soon be closing its doors.
White’s Meat Market — which has a location near downtown Kokomo and another location on Indiana 26 — will officially be going out of business on April 2, or sooner depending on supply, an employee confirmed to the Tribune late-Friday afternoon.
Friday morning, owner Howard White appeared on the local radio station WWKI and stated that he really enjoyed taking care of the community for over three decades, but he is now retiring from the business to focus on other areas of life.
Known for decades for its quality meats and customer service, the news of the closing of White’s Meat Market was shared throughout social media on Friday, from those who couldn’t believe the news to those who just wanted to share memories and gratitude for the business’ role in the community for all these years.
“This is really sad news,” one comment read in part.
"Thanks, Howard, for all the years and good product that you have blessed us with,” another person stated. “So sorry to see you go, but I understand. You will be truly missed.”
According to White's Meat Market Facebook post, everything in the store is currently 10% of an entire purchase, excluding Coca Cola products, and there is still free local delivery available.
The Tribune attempted to contact Howard White in regards to this story, and he could not be reached for comment.
