A winery is coming to Kokomo.
Main Street Cafe, located 223 N. Main St., changed ownership Thursday.
Amanda Crain, one of the new owners at Main Street Cafe, said she’s planning on a seamless transition. For now, the only changes will be an expansion of the menu.
The cafe will begin serving soup, with options such as tomato basil and apple pumpkin bacon bisque finding space on the menu. Crain said established menu items will still use the same recipes.
The cafe will also add coffee and hot chocolate flights, allowing customers to sample a variety of drinks in one order.
Once the restaurant gets its wine permit, which Crain hopes to receive in about two months, the restaurant will change its name to Whyte Horse Winery and Cafe.
“I think everybody knows a Main Street Cafe, so I’m a little worried,” Crain said, adding that the restaurant legally needs to change its name for the wine permit.
Once the restaurant has a wine permit, it will begin offering the same variety as its winery at 1510 S. Airport Road in Monticello.
The wine list includes dry, semi-dry and sweet options. But there’s also a variety of wine slushies. Crain said the Monticello location keeps 10 on a rotating tap, but also offers roughly 45 different “to-go” wine slushies.
“We’ve been concentrating on Kokomo for quite some time,” Crain said. “We’ve even been participating in the local farmers market for the last two years. And luckily, we’ve created enough of a fan base for it to really come forward that Kokomo may enjoy Whyte Horse coming here. We found out Kokomo likes wine.”
Crain also plans on adding brick oven pizza to the menu but expects the oven installation to take three to four months.
Crain said the Kokomo restaurant will likely hold off on any grand opening events until it begins serving wine and pizza. Afterward, she plans on expanding the restaurant’s hours of operation, aiming to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week.
“Everybody’s been extremely welcoming,” Crain said. “It’s like it’s meant to be. It’s been really, really great.”
Crain said the best place to check on the restaurant’s progress is Main Street Cafe’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as Whyte Horse Winery’s social media pages.
