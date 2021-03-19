On March 19, 2016, Kassandra Koontz, her husband, Carl, and their 7-month-old son, Noah, sat down for a nice, quiet family dinner.
With Carl’s job as a deputy with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, those routine parts of family life were often met with unexpected interruptions, such as vehicle crashes or crime-related issues, so the Koontz family was taking advantage of the moment.
But then Carl — who was on-duty at the time — received a dispatch, and family time for the evening was over.
It was back to work.
Leaning down to kiss Noah, Carl whispered “I love you, bub, be good for mommy,” before kissing Kassandra, telling her he loved her and that he would see her later.
It would be Carl’s last night with his family.
Around 12:30 a.m. March 20, Carl was shot and wounded during a shootout while attempting to serve a warrant in the 300 block of West Chandler Street in Russiaville.
He was transported to Community Howard Regional Health and later airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he later died from his injuries.
The news of Carl’s death sent shockwaves throughout the community and state, with thousands gathered inside the gymnasium at Northwestern High School for his funeral and thousands more who lined the procession route as it weaved through the county to Koontz’ final resting place in Albright Cemetery.
Albright Cemetery is where the Tribune caught up with Kassandra this past week, as she reflected on the years since Carl’s death.
It’s been five years now since she last saw her husband.
It’s been five years since her husband has held Noah, who himself is now 5 and a younger, mirror image of his father.
But life doesn’t stop for your grief, Kassandra pointed out. Time moves on.
And while there are still those hard moments that come up unexpectedly, Kassandra noted that there is a bit more peace these days. The heaviness has seemed to lighten a bit, she added.
She gives her son credit for that.
“Noah’s my anchor,” she said, glancing over at her son in the front seat of their nearby SUV. “And I tell him that all the time. I know it’s a big burden on such a little boy, but he’s definitely kept me grounded.
“Somehow we just keep going,” Kassandra added. “Somehow we find the strength to keep going and realize that he (Carl) wouldn’t want us to be upset. He wouldn’t want us to mourn. He’d want us to live our life, every minute. Every penny counts, that was his motto. … He’s no longer here and not coming back. There’s nothing I can do about that. All I can do is keep my promise and raise Noah as well as we both would have, and I think I’m doing that.”
Noah adores his daddy too, Kassandra said, though she admitted that he has no memories of Carl.
“I tell you though, there are times when we look at pictures, and he just laughs and laughs,” she said. “There are pictures of him and Carl sleeping all the time, and Noah will just laugh and say, ‘Me and my daddy were sleeping.’ So I keep him alive for Noah because I want Noah to know how amazing his dad was and how amazing he would have been if he were here.”
But there are many times when Noah really feels the weight of that void, she noted.
“There are times when we lay in bed, and he seems sad,” she said. “I say, ‘What’s wrong, bub?’ And he says, ‘I miss daddy.’ So the random things that he says, I know that he’s thinking about Carl. So it’s very important for me (to keep Carl’s memory alive) because Noah was robbed of an amazing person. I can’t stress that enough. I grieve a lot for him (Noah). I got 10 years with Carl. He got seven months.”
And though Kassandra has shared bits and pieces of the circumstances surrounding Carl’s death with her son, they’re put in words that a 5-year-old would understand.
“When Noah asks about his daddy, I say he’s in heaven right now,” she said. “ … And he’ll tell people like it doesn’t matter. And to me, I’m proud that he’s not ashamed to tell anyone who his dad is.”
The older Noah gets too, the more she sees Carl, Kassandra laughed.
“I get told all the time how much he (Noah) looks like his daddy,” she said. “Carl had a contagious smile, and Noah has the exact same smile. Carl was goofy. Noah is goofy. I always tell Noah that every little bit of personality you could possibly think of, that’s his daddy. He’s a miniature version. And I joke, ‘What do I get?' He does have my brown eyes.
“But to me, it’s a blessing that I have that,” Kassandra added. “Sometimes I think about what I would have done if I didn’t have Noah. I can’t even fathom to think of that because I don’t know if I’d be standing, to be completely honest. He’s my savior.”
And while Kassandra and Noah do have each other — along with a support network of family, friends and law enforcement officers — there will always be a missing piece of the puzzle now, along with so many unanswered questions.
Most of those questions start with the word “why,” Kassandra noted, and the answers will likely always remain a mystery.
Kassandra then paused for a few moments as she thought about Carl’s legacy and how she personally hopes he’s remembered, both as a public servant and as a family man.
“I want people to remember Carl as somebody that sacrificed his own life and his family for theirs,” she said. “Not only did he sacrifice, we all sacrificed. The ultimate sacrifice too. And like I said at the funeral, if someone sees Noah 10 years down the road, I want them to say, ‘I know who your daddy was.’ That would be amazing for him. … I think it’d be pretty amazing for that little boy to experience that honor.”
