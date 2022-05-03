You could hear the audible gasp in the room as the unofficial final votes were read Tuesday night in the Republican race for Tipton County sheriff.
One vote.
That’s all that separated the two candidates.
It was as close an election victory as Tipton County has probably seen in a while.
But at the end of the day, it was Republican Tipton County Sheriff candidate Korey Henderson (50.03%) who — as he described it — “lived to fight another day,” unofficially beating out fellow Republican candidate Lea Stout (49.97%) in the 2022 Indiana Primary Election.
It’s unclear at this time whether there will be a recount of the final results, but when reached for comment, Henderson said he hadn’t heard anything yet from Stout’s campaign.
“With one vote, that just goes to show that every vote does count,” he told the Tribune on Tuesday night after the final results were read. “… I really expected a bigger turnout with four of us running for a vacant office, so I was a little disappointed in that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if it’s a couple votes or if it’s 100 votes, it’s still in the win column. So, we get to focus from here on out.”
On the Democrat side, Matthew Tebbe bested fellow candidate Travis Rhoades, 69.5% to 34.1%.
When the Tribune reached Tebbe for comment regarding his win, the candidate laughed and said he’s now ready for a few days of relaxation.
“I feel pretty good. I really do,” he said. “I went against a good friend tonight, but we both went and had a small conversation and congratulated each other on a good clean race and the whole works. … Whoever I go up against in the fall, I’m going to run a clean race. I’m not going to cheap shot anybody. It’s going to be a clean race, and I’m going to go from there.”
The two men now face each other in November to see who will take over for Sheriff Tony Frawley, who decided not to seek reelection.
County Council District 3
In the Tipton County Council District 3 race, Republican incumbent Jan Smith edged out fellow competitor Jim Leffler, 52.7% to 47.3%.
“I’m honored and pleased and just looking forward to maybe making a difference,” Smith said when reached for comment Tuesday. “Just moving forward, I’ve been on the council now at the end of this year for two years and four months. I was appointed. … This is my second time appointed to the county council.
“After you’re on it for a while, you understand how government works and how you can cipher things out,” Smith added. “We’ve got a lot going on, and I’m just looking forward to implementing things we already have in place and trying to be good a good steward of taxpayer’s money.”
Smith will now head into the fall to face Democrat opponent Maureen Dougherty, who ran unopposed in this year’s primary.
