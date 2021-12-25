WINDFALL — The town of Windfall will seek reimbursement from Simpson Straw for the nearly one million gallons of its water used to fight a weekslong corncob fire, as well as medical expenses incurred by residents from the smoke.
Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said volunteer firefighters pulled around 900,000 gallons of treated water from the town to fight the fire, which was first reported Dec. 16 and was still burning as of Saturday on land leased by the business.
She said the town had to cut off the water supply twice because the tower had emptied and pumps were overheating. Firefighters eventually ended up pulling water from nearby creeks.
Now, the town is working to generate a bill for the water to send to Simpson Straw's insurance to seek reimbursement.
"That's almost one million gallons of water that our little town can't just give away for free," Schmitt said. "I don't want our town's rates to have to be raised to compensate and absorb that cost. That's not fair to our citizens."
She said she will also begin compiling a list of any resident who experienced health issues due to the huge amounts of smoke billowing into their homes for more than a week, which sometimes created a heavy fog through parts of town.
Schmitt said some residents have reported the constant smoke inhalation has caused headaches, sore throats and vomiting. Others with more serious health issues have evacuated and are staying in hotels or with family until the smoke clears.
"It's just to the point now that I'm worried about all the adverse side effects from the inhalation of all this smoke," she said. "It's just a huge concern."
Schmitt said she has told residents who have left town to keep all receipts from any purchases they had to make due to leaving their homes so those bills can be sent to the company's insurance.
Kevin Bryant, chief of the Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was first reported Dec. 16 at 3200 Indiana 213, located just south of the town. The property is leased by Dave Simpson, who stores straw bales there for his business.
He said the fire started naturally from decomposition inside the corncob pile, which may have been smoldering all year before it was noticed last week. Bryant estimated the pile is around 11,000 square feet in size and up to 30 feet high.
Crews were initially able to contain the fire, but high winds caused it to flare back up. The corncobs and straw bales have been burning ever since.
Schmitt said residents have been trying to keep the smoke out of their homes, but said that's nearly impossible when winds push it into town. She said that at her home, she's stuffing rags into windows, doors and anywhere else the smoke could enter.
"It's not like we can open the windows and air anything out, because the smoke is just rolling right back into our homes," she said. "Even when it's not burning, it just smells straight up like sewage and rot and manure. It's very overwhelming."
Crews are now working to keep the fire burning as fast and as hot as possible to end the smoke event. Bryant said adding water to the pile would only slow down the burn and prolong the smoke.
Crews on Thursday installed a forced air fan to blow on the pile to make it burn hotter and faster, which will cause the smoke to burn cleaner and be less of an irritant. Bryant said the property manager has people turning the pile around the clock to keep it burning hot.
The fire department Friday posted on Facebook that the pile is about half the size it was when the fire started, but the smoke may get worse before it gets better. That's due to wind and light rain over the weekend, as well as crews turning the pile.
But, Schmitt said, even once the fire is over, she still worries about the health impact it will have on residents, especially the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.
"... There are factors we need to consider, like the long-term effects on some of these people who have inhaled this day after day," she said.
Any resident who needs assistance during the incident can call The Red Cross at 1-800-red-cross, according to the Tipton County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.