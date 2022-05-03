PERU — Miami County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Winkler handily defeated two contenders to become the Republican candidate for Miami Superior Court judge.
Winkler won the nomination with 1,346 votes (53%). Peru attorney Bill Berkshire got 700 votes (27.6%) and Peru City Court Judge Elizabeth Price garnered 490 votes (19.3%).
Winkler said Tuesday night that he was on “cloud nine” after learning he’d won the Republican spot on the General Election ballot.
“I’m so proud of our committee,” he said. “We never thought we had it. Our committee always worked like we were running behind. I think that’s what made the difference: never stopping, meeting people and knocking on doors.”
No Democrat filed to run in the primary, but the party has until July 5 to file a candidate to run in the General Election.
Winkler said he has a good relationship with the Miami County Bar, and no Democrat has expressed a desire to run in the November election, likely making him the only candidate.
“I don’t anticipate anyone will run, but there’s always that chance,” he said.
The 38-year-old deputy prosecutor first worked over 10 years in both civil and criminal court at his own law practice in Kokomo.
He currently works mostly on managing the county’s Title IV-D Child Support Enforcement program and juvenile delinquency cases, but he also assists with major felony cases.
Winkler said in a Tribune candidate questionnaire that he would be willing to look at the caseload allocation among the three courts in Miami County, with particular attention given to criminal caseloads, to ensure that each of the courts are available to other litigants who need access to the courts.
“I would also strive to explore any programs or services that can be offered to address mental health issues in our community,” he said.
