Kokomoans, check your lottery tickets.
Hoosier Lottery officials announced today that the $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Village Pantry No. 5574, located at 420 E. Morgan St.
The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday’s estimated $243 million jackpot drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 2-27-42-44-51 with the Powerball of 25.
According to Lotto officials, the ticketholder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday is $258 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.