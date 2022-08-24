It’s almost time for the annual WIOU-CAM golf outing, which takes place this year on Saturday, Sept. 10.
This is the 25th year for the event.
The golf outing takes place at the American Legion Golf Course, 2604 S. LaFountain St., and the cost is $400 per team.
Officials say check-in begins at 1 p.m., with tee times scheduled for 2 p.m.
This year, the Community Foundation of Howard County has granted C.A.M. a matching grant for their capital campaign, and a portion of the proceeds raised will go toward that.
Hole sponsorships are also still available.
Those are $1,000 for a banner, $500 at the flag hole and $100 at the tee box.
To register for this event, or to get more information, contact 765-434-0687 or visit camhope.org.
