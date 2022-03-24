Japanese legend states that if one folds 1,000 origami cranes, they will be granted a wish by the gods.
The legend was popularized by Sadako Sasaki, a 12-year-old girl, who lived through the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Sadako developed leukemia in the years following the bombing.
Sadako folded more than 1,000 cranes while in the hospital, hoping she would be cured. Though her wish did not come true, her story inspired others.
A statue of Sadako is visited every year in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, where people leave cranes in memory of their ancestors.
Cranes are also symbolic of peace and found at war memorials. The Peace Crane Project allows students from across the world to exchange cranes with messages of peace written on their wings.
Jennifer Longgood, teacher librarian at Northwestern High School, saw another librarian organize a peace crane project and thought it would be a good activity for students during homeroom, especially given global current events.
With a goal of 1,000 and a wish for peace in Ukraine, no one expected students to blow past the initial goal, folding 5,380 cranes in just a couple weeks.
“It was an emotional release for them to feel like they were doing something to help,” Longgood said.
Throw in a friendly competition — a pizza party for the winning class — and the project quickly took off.
Andrew Lesko remembers when folding 140 cranes seemed like a lot. Now, he can fold one in about a minute. His classmates will tell you Lesko folds a crane the fastest, and he makes the best ones.
Lesko said he’d spend four hours a night folding cranes.
Folding cranes became an activity students could do while doing other things, such as watching TV.
Reggie Williford and Abby Powers would fold them while sitting in the drive-thru. The two said they’ve left them all around the school and community, so if you’ve noticed any while out and about, they might have come from the Northwestern kids.
Others got so good at the origami craft, they found ways to challenge themselves.
Jacob Bumgardner figured out how to make them using only one hand and with his eyes closed.
Soon, students were bringing grocery and trash bags full of cranes.
“It was cool to see all them come in beaming (with their cranes),” said Nichole Fillenwarth, library clerk.
The first 1,000-sheet stack of origami paper went quickly. As did the next few stacks.
“It was a neat idea,” Fillenwarth said. “They really got into it.”
“I was happy how it was received by students,” Longgood added.
Library staff and students worked to string together the paper cranes that are hung in one of the hallways at the high school. But 5,380 is a lot of cranes. The rest are in a display case that says “Peace Cranes for Ukraine.”
Fillenwarth said that while she and maintenance staffer Jeff Cardwell hung the cranes, students who passed by asked questions about the project.
“A lot of the kids didn’t know the significance and wanted to know what was going on,” she said.
Social studies teacher Kyle O’Brien’s class folded the most cranes with 1,382. The final totals were announced Wednesday.
The activity was for Northwestern’s homeroom classes, also called "face to face." Homeroom, sort of like study hall, is a shorter class period that starts freshman year. The same group of students have homeroom together for all four years, along with the same teacher. That teacher reads their names at graduation.
The period can be used for homework help and gives students the chance to pop into other teachers' rooms to ask questions. Classes also do group activities together, like the peace cranes.
“We like to do these in our face to face classes to build community,” Longgood said.
It’s one of the larger goals of the class — build relationships among students who might not otherwise ever socialize with one another. Another is to make sure all students are well-known by at least one teacher.
After two weeks of paper cranes filling idle time for students, they need a new activity.
“Yeah, I don’t know what I’m going to do tonight,” Bumgardner said Wednesday.
