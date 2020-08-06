Two people were killed in a crash in Logansport this afternoon, according to a witness.
According to the witness at the scene, a black minivan was going west on U.S. 35 and a dump truck was turning onto U.S. 35 from Main Street into the divider where the minivan clipped the dump truck.
Two people appeared to have died, according to a witness. That has not been confirmed by the police.
This story is developing and will be updated.
