Police investigate the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon.

Photo by James D. Wolf Jr./Pharos-Tribune

Two people were killed in a crash in Logansport this afternoon, according to a witness.

According to the witness at the scene, a black minivan was going west on U.S. 35 and a dump truck was turning onto U.S. 35 from Main Street into the divider where the minivan clipped the dump truck.

Two people appeared to have died, according to a witness. That has not been confirmed by the police.

This story is developing and will be updated.

