A Kokomo woman was arrested Monday afternoon after police say she stabbed a man at Garden Square.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Vickie Slater, 27, is now facing preliminary charges of domestic battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Her charges stem from an incident that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex, located in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street.
When first responders arrived on scene, they located Joseph Milton, 35, who had suffered a wound to his lower left leg, the release noted.
He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time.
Upon further investigation, police learned that the incident was domestic, and the alleged suspect — later identified as Slater — had fled the scene in a vehicle, the release indicated.
Authorities later located Slater sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of Maple Crest School, where she was taken into custody and transported to the Howard County Jail.
Slater is currently being held without bond, and her initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 2 is still pending.
The case is under further investigation, and anyone with more information is urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
