A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Greentown.
According to Greentown Marshal Heath Haalck, the woman — whose identity has yet to be released — was traveling westbound on 100 North in a dark-colored SUV when she left the roadway for an unknown reason near the area of 800 East.
Her vehicle then struck a utility pole, Haalck added, before rolling several times and eventually coming to rest in a yard just north of the intersection.
Haalck also noted that the crash is currently under investigation, and officials with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting crash reconstruction of the incident.
